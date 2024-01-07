MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli

Third-placed AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Empoli thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud and Chaka Traore in Serie A on Sunday.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 19:19 IST , EMPOLI, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates after the match.
AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Third-placed AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Empoli thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud and Chaka Traore in Serie A on Sunday.

Milan seized the lead after 11 minutes when Rafael Leao surged past his marker on the wing, delivering a precise pass to Loftus-Cheek inside the box, who sidefooted the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors extended their lead as Giroud scored from the penalty spot after 31 minutes, following a handball by Empoli’s Youssef Maleh.

READ | Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter Milan penalty miss

Traore secured Milan’s third goal two minutes before stoppage time from a counter-attack.

Milan is third in the standings with 39 points, nine behind leaders Inter Milan and four behind second-placed Juventus, who is in action later on Sunday.

Empoli is second-from-bottom with 13 points.

Related Topics

Ruben Loftus-Cheek /

AC Milan /

Empoli /

Olivier Giroud

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Shafali Verma falls early for India vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Abhishek, Prabhsimran lead Karnataka’s fightback against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  5. PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Puneri Paltan faces Tamil Thalaivas; Bengal Warriors against Haryana Steelers at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli
    Reuters
  2. Verona striker Henry denounces death threats after Inter Milan penalty miss
    AFP
  3. Madrid will be patient with Guler after debut, boss Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  4. Villa has demonstrated growth in mentality, says boss Emery
    Reuters
  5. Eddie Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli part of India squad for Afghanistan T20I series; Rohit Sharma to lead team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Shafali Verma falls early for India vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Abhishek, Prabhsimran lead Karnataka’s fightback against Punjab
    N. Sudarshan
  5. PKL 10 LIVE Updates: Puneri Paltan faces Tamil Thalaivas; Bengal Warriors against Haryana Steelers at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment