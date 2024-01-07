Serie A: Milan ease to 3-0 win at Empoli

Third-placed AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-0 win at Empoli thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud and Chaka Traore in Serie A on Sunday.
Milan seized the lead after 11 minutes when Rafael Leao surged past his marker on the wing, delivering a precise pass to Loftus-Cheek inside the box, who sidefooted the ball into the bottom corner.
The visitors extended their lead as Giroud scored from the penalty spot after 31 minutes, following a handball by Empoli’s Youssef Maleh.
Traore secured Milan’s third goal two minutes before stoppage time from a counter-attack.
Milan is third in the standings with 39 points, nine behind leaders Inter Milan and four behind second-placed Juventus, who is in action later on Sunday.
Empoli is second-from-bottom with 13 points.
