Serie A: Juventus forced to isolate after its midfielder Hamza Rafia tests COVID-19 positive

Juventus has been forced to isolate its squad after Tunisian midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

“In compliance with the legislation and in agreement with the local health authority, the team group has entered into fiduciary isolation as of today,” the club said in a statement.

People testing negative could carry out regular training and match activities, but would not be allowed contact outside the group, it added.

Rafia, a 22-year-old Tunisia international, has made one senior appearance for Juventus since arriving from Olympique Lyonnais in July 2019.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side is scheduled to face Monza in a friendly on Saturday July 31, before taking on Barcelona at the Camp Nou in its final pre-season match on August 8.

Juve’s bid to reclaim the Serie A title from Inter Milan starts with a trip to Udinese on August 22.