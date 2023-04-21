Football

Europa League: Juventus draws with Sporting to book semifinal spot

Juventus had earned a 1-0 victory in the first leg with a second-half goal by defender Federico Gatti.

Reuters
21 April, 2023 08:19 IST
Juventus defender Federico Gatti celebrates with teammates at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sporting CP at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on April 20, 2023.

Juventus defender Federico Gatti celebrates with teammates at the end of the Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sporting CP at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on April 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

An early goal by midfielder Adrien Rabiot earned Juventus a 1-1 draw with Sporting in an entertaining Europa League clash on Thursday to win its quarterfinal 2-1 on an aggregate and set up a semifinal clash with Sevilla.

Juventus, who saw its 15-point deduction in Serie A over the club’s transfer dealings scrapped earlier on Thursday pending a new trial, had earned a 1-0 victory in the first leg with a second-half goal by defender Federico Gatti.

Also Read
Europa League: Leverkusen crushes host Union 4-1 to book last-four spot

It will meet Sevilla in the semifinals on May 11 and 18 after the Spanish side knocked out Manchester United 5-2 on aggregate.

Juventus took an early lead through Rabiot who netted from close range after nine minutes following a corner.

Sporting winger Marcus Edwards equalised from the penalty spot in the 20th minute when he sent Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way with a strike into the middle of the goal after Rabiot was penalised for a tackle on Manuel Ugarte.

The Lisbon side had hit the woodwork moments before.

Sporting came close to taking a surprise lead and levelling the tie in the 35th minute when defender Ousmane Diomande connected with a corner but his header narrowly missed the target.

Just before halftime, Sporting winger Nuno Santos tried to square the ball inside the box coming from the left but Juve defender Gleison Bremer blocked the threat right in front of the diving Szczesny.

Also Read | Europa League: Sevilla beats Manchester United 5-2 on aggregate, reaches semifinals

After the break Sporting pressed with confidence for possession but they squandered three more opportunities to level the match.

Ruben Amorim’s side should have found the net in the 75th minute when defender Ricardo Esgaio latched on to a pass on the edge of the box only to see his volley fly over the bar, while Sebastian Coates spurned two more chances minutes from time.

Sporting has now completed a run of five home European matches without a win for the first time in the club’s history, having recorded two losses and two draws in its previous four.

Sporting has lost each of its last seven ties with Italian clubs.

Read more stories on Football.

