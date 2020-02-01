Football Football Man City's Angelino joins RB Leipzig on loan Angelino has found starts hard to come by since re-joining Manchester City and will spend the remainder of 2019-20 with RB Leipzig. Daniel Lewis 01 February, 2020 00:30 IST Angelino in action for Manchester City - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 01 February, 2020 00:30 IST Manchester City left-back Angelino has been loaned to Bundesliga leader RB Leipzig until the end of the campaign.The 23-year-old has been limited to just four Premier League starts since re-joining City in July following a season with Eredivisie side PSV.He has not featured at all in the league since a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on December 7, being restricted to three cup appearances since then.Leipzig confirmed on Friday the defender will spend the remainder of 2019-20 at the Red Bull Arena, and it has been reported they have an option to make the move permanent for €30million (£25m).Angelino originally joined City's academy in 2013 and spent time on loan with New York City, Girona, Real Mallorca and NAC Breda during his first spell at the club.Leipzig is one point clear of Bayern Munich at the Bundesliga summit and has already brought in Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb this month.Meanwhile, 30-year-old midfielder Stefan Ilsanker and Matheus Cunha exited Leipzig on deadline day.Ilsanker completed a move from to Eintracht Frankfurt on a two-and-a-half-year deal, while Cunha signed a long-term contract at Hertha Berlin. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos