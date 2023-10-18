MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The current WSL record attendance is held by Arsenal, which welcomed 54,115 fans to its season-opening home game against Liverpool on October 1.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 20:43 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur’s WSL match against Arsenal in December will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur’s WSL match against Arsenal in December will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur’s WSL match against Arsenal in December will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur’s Women’s Super League home game against Arsenal in December will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club said on Wednesday, with another league-record in sight.

The first North London derby at the stadium in November 2019 set a then-record WSL attendance of 38,262 and the December clash could welcome another record crowd with the venue’s capacity at more than 62,000 seats.

The current WSL record attendance is held by Arsenal, which welcomed 54,115 fans to its season-opening home game on October 1, a 1-0 loss against Liverpool.

READ MORE: WSL: Mead sets up Arsenal’s last-gasp winner in her first game in 11 months

Tottenham Hotspur is fourth on the WSL table with six points from three games, one point adrift of the top three -- Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea -- and level with Liverpool in fifth.

It next travels to Aston Villa on Saturday before hosting Everton at Brisbane Road on November 5.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Super League /

Arsenal /

Tottenham Hotspur /

North London Derby /

Women's Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  2. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Nabi depart; Afghanistan six down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  2. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid boosted by Indonesia changing sides after Australia co-host talks
    AP
  4. Which teams have qualified for EURO 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Over 80 percent of EFL players want more done to ensure on-pitch safety: PFA survey
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
  2. Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban 
    AFP
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Nabi depart; Afghanistan six down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 18
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment