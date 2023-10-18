Tottenham Hotspur’s Women’s Super League home game against Arsenal in December will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club said on Wednesday, with another league-record in sight.
The first North London derby at the stadium in November 2019 set a then-record WSL attendance of 38,262 and the December clash could welcome another record crowd with the venue’s capacity at more than 62,000 seats.
The current WSL record attendance is held by Arsenal, which welcomed 54,115 fans to its season-opening home game on October 1, a 1-0 loss against Liverpool.
READ MORE: WSL: Mead sets up Arsenal’s last-gasp winner in her first game in 11 months
Tottenham Hotspur is fourth on the WSL table with six points from three games, one point adrift of the top three -- Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea -- and level with Liverpool in fifth.
It next travels to Aston Villa on Saturday before hosting Everton at Brisbane Road on November 5.
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Kenya says World Aquatics has lifted swimming ban
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Nabi depart; Afghanistan six down
- Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
- Indian sports news wrap, October 18
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE