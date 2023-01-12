Hockey World Cup 2023: What records Australia holds in men’s WC?

Australia is the current World No. 1 in the FIH rankings and is one of the most dominant sides in field hockey.

Nicknamed ‘Kookaburras’, Australia has won the World Cup three times - 1986, 2010 and 2014 - and has an Olympic gold medal which it won in 2004. It is also a 15-time Champions Trophy winner.

Australia is one of the three teams to have claimed the World Cup crown in back-to-back editions. Netherlands and Pakistan are the other two to have achieved the feat.

With experienced players Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski and Blake Govers in its ranks, Australia will be the favourite to lift the trophy in the 2023 Odisha World Cup.

Before the team starts its World Cup campaign, we take a look at Australia’s records at the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup.

Most goals scored - 305

Australia holds the record of scoring the most number of goals in the tournaments history. In its most recent triumphs, in 2010 and 2014, the team scored 27 goals and 30 goals, respectively. In 1986, Australia had managed 31 goals.

The next best in the list is Netherlands which has scored 267 goals - 38 goals less than Australia’s tally. Third in the list is 199 by India.

Most medals won at World Cups - 10

Australia is the most successful team in the competition history - in terms of medals won. While Australia has won three times, it has two silvers, or runner up finishes, and five bronze medals at the tournament.

Australia won the two silvers in 2002 and 2006, losing to Germany in the final on both occasions. Kookaburras first medalled in 1978 and their last medal came in 2018, a bronze.

The next best team in terms of medals won at the World Cup is the Netherlands which has nine medals.

Most games won at World Cups - 69

Australia has played 92 matches in different editions of the World Cup. Out of these, it has won 69 games. A success rate of 75% which too is the best in the tournament’s history.