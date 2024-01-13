Selin Oruz: An aspiring pediatrician guarding the defence for Germany at the Olympic Qualifiers

Not many can say that they have a degree in medicine as well as an Olympic medal in field hockey. Both are extremely tough fields and requires a lot of dedication.

However, for Dr. Selin Oruz, hockey is a stress buster.

Oruz, whose parents are also doctors, won bronze at 2016 Rio Olympics with Germany as an 18-year-old. The defender also took part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where the German team finished sixth. The 26-year-old is now a part of the squad playing at the ongoing FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

“It’s a lot of discipline to combine sports and medicine. But in the end, I think you can combine it because they are so similar in many ways. You have to be 100 percent and have to give your best.”

“I always love to play hockey to calm down a bit from the stress from studying,” said Oruz, one of the goalscorers in the 3-0 win over Chile in the Group A opener at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Stadium on Saturday.

Oruz earned her primary degree in medicine after a seven-year course, as per the system in Germany. To specialise in a particular area, she needs to further study for five years. “I want to be a kids doctor - pediatrician. At the moment, I practise as an ears, nose and throat doctor. I think it’s a good thing to start with because kids always have something here,” said Oruz.

“My mother was a pediatrician. She was my idol and she still loves medicine so much. I love to work with children because it’s the most important thing to do. Working with children and improving the environment for children in our society. This is what I live for,” she added.

Communication on the pitch is an essential part of any team sport. Oruz feels that aspect of the sport also helps her in her profession. “I love to interact with people. Not every doctor is the best at interaction and may be a bit self-concerned. I love to talk to parents. This is also something you have to do when you work with children.”

Oruz Selin (middle) celebrates the goal in the 2024 FIH Paris Olympic Qualifier between Germany and Chile at Ranchi. | Photo Credit: FIH

“We have to talk a lot with parents and I like to give them a good feeling and try to understand the children without always speaking but feeling, touching and everything,” said Oruz, who is in her first year of specialisation.

“I want to do something in my life which makes me happy. I hope that I’ll find it in helping others and helping children because this is what I want from life - not the big money but the feeling that I’m comfortable with myself and what I do.”

Oruz also said that she is ready to delay her specialisation for the Summer Games. “I need a little bit longer because of hockey at the moment but I don’t care because going to the Olympics should be worth it. And I can be a doctor for the rest of my life,” she said.

Germany has never missed out on qualifying for the Olympics and Oruz hopes that the streak continues at Paris later this year.