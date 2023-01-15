Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain registers first win after dominant performance against Wales

Spain managed a convincing 5-1 win over Wales to get off the mark in a Pool D World Cup encounter here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday.

Aashin Prasad
Rourkela 15 January, 2023 19:21 IST
Rourkela 15 January, 2023 19:21 IST
Spain’s Miralles Marc (front- No.14) reacts after scoring goal against Wales during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 matches at Birsa Munda stadium at Rourkela in Odisha.

Spain’s Miralles Marc (front- No.14) reacts after scoring goal against Wales during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 matches at Birsa Munda stadium at Rourkela in Odisha. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Spain managed a convincing 5-1 win over Wales to get off the mark in a Pool D World Cup encounter here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday.

Spain managed a convincing 5-1 win over Wales to get off the mark in a Pool D World Cup encounter here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday.

The three points and the margin of victory will give the Iberian nation a big lift in its hopes of progression into the knockouts. Wales’ final quarter flourish gave the nation a maiden men’s World Cup goal.

Spain dominated possession but wasn’t able to manufacture clear-cut chances inside the Welsh circle. Skipper Marc Miralles made a blistering run from deep inside his own half down the left side before firing a shot on goal which was thwarted by Toby Reynolds-Cotterill.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023: Australia hoping to maintain winning run against Argentina

The breakthrough came in the second quarter when Marc Recasens played an overhead pass to find Marc Reyne inside the circle. The forward was inexplicably not closed down by Gareth Furlong, which allowed Reyne to bring it down, turn and power a shot past Reynolds-Cotterill.

Spain kept on the pressure, and six minutes later, Alvaro Iglesias added a second when he was fed from the right by Cesar Curiel. Iglesias dribbled past the defenders with his close control before slotting in the finish. The Redsticks could have added a third from a penalty stroke before half-time, but Miralles skied his effort.

Miralles made amends immediately from the restart when he fired his drag flick to the left of Reynolds-Cotterill. In the 39th minute, Reyne Clapes robbed the ball just outside the Welsh circle with a tackle and set up Reyne, who guided the ball into the net for his second.

In the final quarter, James Carson created history for Wales by scoring when he capitalised on a rare defensive error from Pau Cunill. The miscue from Cunill allowed Carson to run into the circle and fire in a pass, which took a big deflection off Pepe Cunill to squirm into the goal.

Miralles rounded off the scoring when he evaded two Welsh defenders to penetrate the circle before rifling a finish into the roof of the net.

RESULT
Spain (Marc Reyne 17’ 39’, Alvaro Iglesias 23’, Marc Miralles 33’ 57’) 5-1 Wales (James Carson 53’)

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us