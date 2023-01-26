Hockey

What is India’s worst-ever finish in Hockey World Cup?

Hockey World Cup 2023: India will face Japan on Thursday in hopes of securing a place in the 9/10 place classification match.

Team Sportstar
26 January, 2023 17:17 IST
26 January, 2023 17:17 IST
Harmanpreet Singh-led team India will look to avoid its worst-ever finish in Hockey World Cup.

Harmanpreet Singh-led team India will look to avoid its worst-ever finish in Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey World Cup 2023: India will face Japan on Thursday in hopes of securing a place in the 9/10 place classification match.

India will face Japan in hopes of securing a place in the 9/10th place classification match on Thursday at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

After its unsuccessful run in the quarterfinals against New Zealand, India will experience the fear of ending up with its worst-ever placing in the history of Hockey World Cup, if it loses its 9th-16th classification match to Japan.

Losing to the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist will mean that the hosts will have to play the 13th-16th classification match on Saturday.

READ | India vs Japan, Hockey World Cup 2023, 9-16 classification: Preview, squads, head-to-head record, streaming info

The worst-ever finish for India is 12th (last place) at the London World Cup in 1986. The ongoing edition of the tournament, however, consists of 16 teams. While India might not finish last even if it loses to Japan, the loss will guarantee the Men in Blue their worst placing ever.

The head-to head between the two Asian countries seem to be in favour of the host with Japan winning only thrice and drawing thrice in their 32 encounters.

(With inputs from PTI)

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us