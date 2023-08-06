MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table

The result also meant India is all but assured of a semifinal spot in the competition.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 22:36 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Selvam Karthi of India celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Malaysia during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Selvam Karthi of India celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Malaysia during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Selvam Karthi of India celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Malaysia during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India returned to winning ways and top of the Asian Champions Trophy points table with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Malaysia in front of packed stands here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday that saw a far more compact and cohesive team turning up compared to the previous outings.

The result also meant India is all but assured of a semifinal spot in the competition.

It was expected to be a close game but with a more controlled display from the hosts who did not allow space or pace to the Malaysians, who rely on speedy counters and quick breaks down the flanks to get their goals, it was India all the way. Having played attacking hockey so far, Malaysia was hampered by a resolute Indian midfield that kept switching sides and overlapping to keep possession, building up pressure on Malaysia.

Follow | India vs Malaysia, Ind 5-0 Mas highlights

Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit and Hardik Singh bottled the middle and with Manpreet Singh constantly doubling up for defensive duties, the Malaysian forwards Shello Silverius and Kamal Aby Azrai barely managed to get a shot at the goal. They still stayed true to their structure without panicking but found little space. Jarmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh were outstanding at the back with the Indian goalkeepers barely tested.

The Indian forwards also constantly accelerated with the ball and even though there was a lot of wayward shooting too, it was heartening to finally see them go for the shots instead of trying to create penalty corners all the time.

The opener came to rapturous cheering from local boy Selvam Karthi, who smashed in a long Harmanpreet Singh pass from the top of the circle in the 15th minute. Gurjant Singh got the other field goal while Hardik Singh deflected in a rebound, Harmanpreet Singh’s shot deflected off Najmi Jazlan’s stick and Jugraj Singh found the net in the final quarter. 

Result
India 5 (Selvam Karthi 15’, Hardik Singh 32’, Harmanpreet Singh 42’, Gurjant Singh 53’, Jugraj Singh 54’) bt Malaysia 0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Community Shield 2023: Arsenal win shootout after late equaliser to deny Man City
    Reuters
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in men’s singles final
    PTI
  5. Sweden eliminates defending WWC champion USA in penalties to enter FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Asian Champions Trophy: Need to analyse why we can’t finish games, says Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta
    PTI
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
  4. India vs Malaysia, Ind 5-0 Mas highlights ; Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Community Shield 2023: Arsenal win shootout after late equaliser to deny Man City
    Reuters
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in men’s singles final
    PTI
  5. Sweden eliminates defending WWC champion USA in penalties to enter FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment