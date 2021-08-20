More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL 8: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Desai not retained, to be a part of Pro Kabaddi League auction The likes of Pardeep Narwal, national team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari and Siddharth Desai have not been retained and will go under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions in Mumbai at the end of the month. Team Sportstar 20 August, 2021 17:19 IST Pardeep Narwal is the Pro Kabaddi League's most prolific point-scorer with a staggering total of 1169 points. - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar 20 August, 2021 17:19 IST The Pro Kabaddi League, India's second most-watched sporting league, announced the list of players retained by the 12 teams. The biggest surprise came from three-time champion Patna Pirates' camp as it let go of the PKL's all-time leading scorer Pardeeep Narwal.The likes of national team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai, and Rohit Kumar have also been released and will go under the hammer at the auctions to be held in Mumbai from August 29 to 31. A total of 59 players were retained across all three categories with 22 in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, six in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 31 in the New Young Players (NYP) category. The non-retained players The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin December.RELATED| PKL Season 8 auctions to take place between August 29-31 Defending champion Bengal Warriors retained its captain Maninder Singh along with Iran's Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibaksh. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who led the scoring charts last season has been retained by Bengaluru Bulls, while PKL 7's MVP Naveen Kumar has been retained by Dabang Delhi under the ‘Retained Young Players’ category. pic.twitter.com/qOggIHE72b— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) April 28, 2021 U Mumba held on to Iran's Fazel Atrachal, while Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants), Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers), and Nitesh Kumar (U.P. Yoddha) have also been retained by their respective teams. Here's the complete list of retained players - TEAM PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2 PLAYER 3 PLAYER 4Bengal WarriorsManinder SinghMohammadEsmaeil Nabibakhsh Rinku Narwal -Bengaluru BullsPawan Kumar Sehrawat Amit Sheoran - -Dabang Delhi K.C.Vijay Neeraj Narwal - -Gujarat GiantsParvesh Bhainswal Sunil Kumar - -Haryana SteelersVikash Khandola - - -Jaipur Pink PanthersAmit Hooda Vishal - -Patna PiratesNeeraj Kumar Monu - - Puneri PaltanBalasaheb Shahaji Jadhav Pawan Kumar (Kaidan) Hadi Tajik -Tamil Thalaivas- - - -Telugu TitansRakesh Gowda - - - U MumbaFazel Atrachali Abhishek Singh Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre Harendra KumarU.P. Yoddha - - - - Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :