Pro Kabaddi: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie, Patna Pirates stops Bengaluru Bulls juggernaut in 38-31 win

Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers played an exciting 31-31 tie before Patna Pirates beat Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In the first match of the evening between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, defences of both the teams had a great outing with Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh and Jaipur's Sandeep Dhull picking up High 5s. Thaliavas had a two-point lead going into the final raid of the match but made a mistake resulting in a tie.

Their raider Manjeet misjudged a touch and walked into the lobby resulting in a Super Tackle and two points for Jaipur.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Prapanjan injured; Last second drama sees Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas settle for 31-31 draw

Tamil Thalaivas had the better start to the match with their defensive duo of Surjeet Singh and Sagar not giving Jaipur raider Arjun Deshwal an opportunity.

The Panthers were not willing to let points leak in their defence as well with Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar tackling the Tamil raiders with ease. The game changed momentum when experienced K Prapanjan suffering a shoulder injury during a raid in the seventh minute.

Ajinkya Pawar was brought in as his replacement, but Jaipur sniffed an opportunity. Surjeet Singh produced a one-man Super Tackle on Arjun Deshwal but Jaipur clinched their ALL OUT eventually with two minutes to the interval. At halftime, the scores were 17-13 in favour of Jaipur.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Patna Pirates beat table toppers Bengaluru Bulls 38-31, Super 10 for Pawan Sehrawat

The two teams matched tackle for tackle and the scores were level at 24-24 with 10 minutes remaining.

Ajinkya Pawar got a two-point raid to open the lead for Thaliavas but Jaipur's Naveen produced a Super Tackle to close the gap. Jaipur, trailing by two points, produced a Super Tackle in the last raid of the match to earn a tie.

In the second match of the evening, a determined and disciplined Patna Pirates defence made sure that Pawan Sehrawat, star raider of the Bengaluru Bulls, was off the mat for almost half the time. Pawan did pick up a Super 10 but the stars of the night were Pirates defenders Sunil Narwal (9 points) and Mohammadreza Shadloui who kept other Bengaluru raiders Chandran Ranjith and Bharat Hooda in check.

Despite the absence of main raider Monu Goyat, the Pirates had a decent outing in the raiding department too with Sachin Narwal and Guman Singh working efficiently.