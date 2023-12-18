PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records

Bengal Warriors will face UP Yoddhas on the fourth day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

In the second match, Puneri Paltan will face Dabang Delhi at the same venue.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record

Bengal Warriors and UP Yodhhas have won four each with the remaining four matches ending in a draw.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record

Puneri Paltan holds a slight edge over Dabang Delhi, having won 11 out of 20 games. Delhi has won eight and one match ended in a tie.

