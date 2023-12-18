MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches on December 18.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 09:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
UP Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal in action.
UP Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

UP Yoddhas’ Pardeep Narwal in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Bengal Warriors will face UP Yoddhas on the fourth day of the Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

FOLLOW | PKL 2023 Match Day 15

In the second match, Puneri Paltan will face Dabang Delhi at the same venue.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record

Bengal Warriors and UP Yodhhas have won four each with the remaining four matches ending in a draw.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record

Puneri Paltan holds a slight edge over Dabang Delhi, having won 11 out of 20 games. Delhi has won eight and one match ended in a tie.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details
When will the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
The Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Monday, December 18.
When will the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 10 match start?
The Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Monday, December 18.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10 /

Puneri Paltan /

UP Yoddhas /

Dabang Delhi /

Bengal Warriors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Kane scores twice to end brief goal drought as Bayern keeps pace with Leverkusen
    AP
  3. Ligue 1: PSG stumbles as Lille earns last-gasp draw
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 15 Highlights: Mumba secures dominant 46-33 win over Thalaivas; Jaipur comes back to win 29-28 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 14 Highlights: Delhi beats Telugu Titans 51-40 for second win; Puneri thumps Bengal 49-19
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Kane scores twice to end brief goal drought as Bayern keeps pace with Leverkusen
    AP
  3. Ligue 1: PSG stumbles as Lille earns last-gasp draw
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment