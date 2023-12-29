PKL 10 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Lineups out, Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

December 29, 2023 19:01

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - Top players

U.P. Yoddhas -

Surender Gill has been the prime raider for U.P. Yoddhas this season, amassing 75 raid points in 7 matches. He picked up 13 raid points in his previous appearance.

The defensive duties for U.P. Yoddhas will be shouldered mainly by Nitesh Kumar, who has scored 22 tackle points in 7 matches of PKL Season 10.

All-rounder Vijay Malik is also a player to watch out for after amassing 25 points.

Bengaluru Bulls -

Bharat Hooda has been the top raider for Bengaluru Bulls in Season 10. He has accumulated 62 raid points in 8 matches, including 10 do-or-die raid points.

Surjeet Singh leads the defence for Bengaluru Bulls and has scored 21 tackle points in 8 matches.