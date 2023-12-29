PKL 10 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Lineups out, Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

- December 29, 2023 19:50December 29, Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers kicks off the N0ida leg of PKL
- December 29, 2023 19:50We’re moments away from LIVE action
Sachin’s Pirates and Vinay’s Steelers square off in the first match of PKL 10’s fifth leg in Noida. Stay tuned for live updates.
- December 29, 2023 19:15Here’s the staring lineup of Haryana Steelers
Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Mohit, Mohit Nandal, K. Prapanjan
- December 29, 2023 19:15Presenting the starting 7 of Patna Pirates
Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Manish, Sachin
- December 29, 2023 19:01UP vs Bengaluru - Points table
UP Yoddhas - 10th position with 15 points in 7 matches.
Bengaluru Bulls - 8th position with 19 points in 8 matches.
- December 29, 2023 19:01UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - Top players
U.P. Yoddhas -
Surender Gill has been the prime raider for U.P. Yoddhas this season, amassing 75 raid points in 7 matches. He picked up 13 raid points in his previous appearance.
The defensive duties for U.P. Yoddhas will be shouldered mainly by Nitesh Kumar, who has scored 22 tackle points in 7 matches of PKL Season 10.
All-rounder Vijay Malik is also a player to watch out for after amassing 25 points.
Bengaluru Bulls -
Bharat Hooda has been the top raider for Bengaluru Bulls in Season 10. He has accumulated 62 raid points in 8 matches, including 10 do-or-die raid points.
Surjeet Singh leads the defence for Bengaluru Bulls and has scored 21 tackle points in 8 matches.
- December 29, 2023 19:01Last match - UP vs Bengaluru
In the last U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls match, the Bengaluru Bulls came out on top with a 38-36 victory. After 7 matches, U.P. Yoddhas are tenth on the PKL Season 10 points table.
- December 29, 2023 19:01UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - head-to-head record
U.P. Yoddhas have faced Bengaluru Bulls 14 times in the history of PKL. Bengaluru Bulls lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times, while the U.P. Yoddhas have emerged victorious on 5 occasions.
- December 29, 2023 19:00Squads - UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
UP YODDHAS -
Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar
BENGALURU BULLS -
Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar
- December 29, 2023 19:00Match 2 - UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
Home team UP Yoddhas takes on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm.
- December 29, 2023 18:59SS Exclusive | Kabaddi journey of Haryana Steelers’ Vinay - from second fiddle to talisman
- December 29, 2023 18:59SS Exclusive | Patna Pirates’ Sudhakar dives into the hearts of the masses with promising debut
- December 29, 2023 18:48Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
- December 29, 2023 18:48Patna vs Haryana - Points table
Patna Pirates - 9th position with 17 points in 7 matches.
Haryana Steelers - 4th position with 26 matches in 7 matches.
- December 29, 2023 18:46Top players - Patna vs Haryana
Patna Pirates -
Sachin Tanwar has been the prime raider for Patna Pirates this season, amassing 61 raid points in 7 matches. He scored 4 raid points in his last match.
The defence will be led by Krishan Dhull, who has secured 21 tackle points in 7 games of PKL Season 10.
Ankit Jaglan is the squad’s top all-rounder, having accumulated 15 points so far.
Haryana Steelers -
Vinay has been the top raider for Haryana Steelers in Season 10. He has notched up 55 raid points in 7 matches, including 7 do-or-die raid points.
Jaideep Dahiya leads the defence for Haryana Steelers and has scored 21 tackle points in 7 matches.
Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team with 17 points in 7 matches.
- December 29, 2023 18:33When, where to watch PKL 10: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
- December 29, 2023 18:33Patna vs Haryana - Last match
In the last Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match, the Haryana Steelers emerged victorious with a 33-23 score.
- December 29, 2023 18:33Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers - head-to-head record
Patna Pirates have faced Haryana Steelers 9 times in the history of PKL. Both teams are equally tough opponents for each other, having won 4 matches each and lost 4, with 1 match ending in a tie.
- December 29, 2023 18:33Squads - Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
PATNA PIRATES -
Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay
HARYANA STEELERS -
K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit
- December 29, 2023 18:33Live-streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 29, 2023 18:33December 29
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers- 8 PM, IST
Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 PM, IST
- December 29, 2023 18:33Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 25 where Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will face off before UP Yoddhas takes on Bengaluru Bulls at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 10 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Lineups out, Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
- Indian sports news wrap, December 29
- Ten Hag says Manchester United’s new investors ‘want to work with me’
- Real Madrid extends Ancelotti’s contract until 2026 after Brazil’s interest in hiring him as coach
- Premier League: Howe has no spending guarantee despite Newcastle slump
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE