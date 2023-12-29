MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Lineups out, Sachin’s Pirates faces Vinay’s Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

PKL 10: Catch the live coverage, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Updated : Dec 29, 2023 19:57 IST

Team Sportstar
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers kicks off Noida leg of PKL 10.
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers kicks off Noida leg of PKL 10.
lightbox-info

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers kicks off Noida leg of PKL 10.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 25 where Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers faces off before UP Yoddhas take on Bengaluru Bulls at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Scoreline:

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers (M1)

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls (M2)

  • December 29, 2023 19:50
    December 29, Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

    PRO KABADDI LEAGUE (15).png

    Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers kicks off the N0ida leg of PKL

  • December 29, 2023 19:50
    We’re moments away from LIVE action

    Sachin’s Pirates and Vinay’s Steelers square off in the first match of PKL 10’s fifth leg in Noida. Stay tuned for live updates.

  • December 29, 2023 19:19
    Revise all PKL rules ahead of the match

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 29, 2023 19:15
    Here’s the staring lineup of Haryana Steelers

    Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Mohit, Mohit Nandal, K. Prapanjan

  • December 29, 2023 19:15
    Presenting the starting 7 of Patna Pirates

    Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Manish, Sachin

  • December 29, 2023 19:01
    UP vs Bengaluru - Points table

    UP Yoddhas - 10th position with 15 points in 7 matches. 

    Bengaluru Bulls - 8th position with 19 points in 8 matches. 

  • December 29, 2023 19:01
    UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - Top players

    U.P. Yoddhas -

    Surender Gill has been the prime raider for U.P. Yoddhas this season, amassing 75 raid points in 7 matches. He picked up 13 raid points in his previous appearance. 

    The defensive duties for U.P. Yoddhas will be shouldered mainly by Nitesh Kumar, who has scored 22 tackle points in 7 matches of PKL Season 10. 

    All-rounder Vijay Malik is also a player to watch out for after amassing 25 points.

    Bengaluru Bulls -

    Bharat Hooda has been the top raider for Bengaluru Bulls in Season 10. He has accumulated 62 raid points in 8 matches, including 10 do-or-die raid points. 

    Surjeet Singh leads the defence for Bengaluru Bulls and has scored 21 tackle points in 8 matches.

  • December 29, 2023 19:01
    Last match - UP vs Bengaluru

    In the last U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls match, the Bengaluru Bulls came out on top with a 38-36 victory. After 7 matches, U.P. Yoddhas are tenth on the PKL Season 10 points table.

  • December 29, 2023 19:01
    UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - head-to-head record

    U.P. Yoddhas have faced Bengaluru Bulls 14 times in the history of PKL. Bengaluru Bulls lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times, while the U.P. Yoddhas have emerged victorious on 5 occasions.

  • December 29, 2023 19:00
    Squads - UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

    UP YODDHAS -

    Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

    BENGALURU BULLS -

    Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar

  • December 29, 2023 19:00
    Match 2 - UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

    Home team UP Yoddhas takes on Bengaluru Bulls at 9 pm. 

  • December 29, 2023 18:59
    SS Exclusive | Kabaddi journey of Haryana Steelers’ Vinay - from second fiddle to talisman

    PKL Season 10: Vinay’s kabaddi journey - from second fiddle to talisman

    With his unwavering spirit and visible hunger for success, Vinay is well on his way to etching his name not just in Haryana Steelers’ kabaddi lore, but in the annals of PKL history.

  • December 29, 2023 18:59
    SS Exclusive | Patna Pirates’ Sudhakar dives into the hearts of the masses with promising debut

    PKL Season 10: Patna Pirates’ Sudhakar dives into the hearts of the masses with promising debut

    M Sudhakar, the sprightly 21-year-old Patna Pirates raider, has the makings of becoming Tamil Nadu’s next big thing in kabaddi.

  • December 29, 2023 18:48
    Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    The most tackle points scored by a defender in a single Pro Kabaddi League match is 16.

  • December 29, 2023 18:48
    Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    There have been many great raiders in Pro Kabaddi League history, but a few stand out above the rest. Here are the top raiders of all time in PKL, based on their total raid points:

  • December 29, 2023 18:48
    Patna vs Haryana - Points table

    Patna Pirates - 9th position with 17 points in 7 matches.

    Haryana Steelers - 4th position with 26 matches in 7 matches. 

  • December 29, 2023 18:46
    Top players - Patna vs Haryana

    Patna Pirates -

    Sachin Tanwar has been the prime raider for Patna Pirates this season, amassing 61 raid points in 7 matches. He scored 4 raid points in his last match. 

    The defence will be led by Krishan Dhull, who has secured 21 tackle points in 7 games of PKL Season 10. 

    Ankit Jaglan is the squad’s top all-rounder, having accumulated 15 points so far.

    Haryana Steelers -

    Vinay has been the top raider for Haryana Steelers in Season 10. He has notched up 55 raid points in 7 matches, including 7 do-or-die raid points. 

    Jaideep Dahiya leads the defence for Haryana Steelers and has scored 21 tackle points in 7 matches. 

    Ashish is the best all-rounder in the team with 17 points in 7 matches.

  • December 29, 2023 18:33
    When, where to watch PKL 10: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

    PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

    PKL 10: All you need to know before the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 29.

  • December 29, 2023 18:33
    Patna vs Haryana - Last match

    In the last Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match, the Haryana Steelers emerged victorious with a 33-23 score.

  • December 29, 2023 18:33
    Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers - head-to-head record

    Patna Pirates have faced Haryana Steelers 9 times in the history of PKL. Both teams are equally tough opponents for each other, having won 4 matches each and lost 4, with 1 match ending in a tie.

  • December 29, 2023 18:33
    Squads - Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

    PATNA PIRATES -

    Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

    HARYANA STEELERS -

    K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

  • December 29, 2023 18:33
    Live-streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 29, 2023 18:33
    December 29

    Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers- 8 PM, IST 

    Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls - 9 PM, IST

  • December 29, 2023 18:33
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 25 where Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will face off before UP Yoddhas takes on Bengaluru Bulls at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

