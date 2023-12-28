MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 29.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 21:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat : 12/08/2019 :UP Yoddha’s Srikant raid unsuccessfully Vs Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League match in Ahmedabad Monday August 12, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat : 12/08/2019 :UP Yoddha’s Srikant raid unsuccessfully Vs Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League match in Ahmedabad Monday August 12, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gujarat : 12/08/2019 :UP Yoddha’s Srikant raid unsuccessfully Vs Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League match in Ahmedabad Monday August 12, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

Patna Pirates will face Haryana Steelers on the first day of the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Friday.

In the second match, home team, UP Yoddhas will meet Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record

In a total of 9 matches, Patna Pirates has won 4 whereas Haryana Steelers has come out victorious on 4 occasions. One encounter ended in a tie.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record

In 14 matches between the two teams, UP Yoddhas have won 5 whereas Bengaluru Bulls has come out victorious on 9 occasions.

Follow | PKL-2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Live streaming details

When will the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 match start?
The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Friday, December 29.
When will the UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 10 match start?
The UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, on Friday, December 29.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

