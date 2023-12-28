PKL 2023, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: When, where to watch, H2H records

Patna Pirates will face Haryana Steelers on the first day of the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Friday.
In the second match, home team, UP Yoddhas will meet Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record
In a total of 9 matches, Patna Pirates has won 4 whereas Haryana Steelers has come out victorious on 4 occasions. One encounter ended in a tie.
UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record
In 14 matches between the two teams, UP Yoddhas have won 5 whereas Bengaluru Bulls has come out victorious on 9 occasions.
