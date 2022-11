Tamill Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee suffered a knee injury during the Tamil Thalaivas match against Jaipur Pink Panthers during their ProKabaddi clash at the Gachibowli Indoor Complex in Hyderabad on Friday.

The ace defender had to be stretchered off during the game. This is the second serious injury suffered by a Thalaivas player. Earlier in the season, Pawan Sehrawat suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the season after getting surgery on his right knee.

More to follow...