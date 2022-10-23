Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming details, preview, head-to-head, squads, stats

U.P. Yoddhas have two wins and three losses to their name and are sitting in eighth position in the standings. Surender Gill has been an important cog in the wheel for the Yoddhas and has scored 61 raid points. He has been supported by Pardeep Narwal who has amassed 50 raid points so far. These star raiders have done the bulk of the scoring for the Yoddhas in the raiding department and would welcome more help in attack from their teammates. In defence, Ashu Singh has been their top defender with 14 tackle points, while the defensive duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have contributed 10 tackle points each for the Yoddhas.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas have one win, three losses and a tie after their first five games and are in 10th position on the points table. Narender has gone about his business very quietly for the Thalaivas and has scored 46 raid points, making him the team’s top raider. He’s been supported by Himanshu Singh, who has looked good in phases and has notched up 19 raid points so far. Both Narender and Himanshu Singh will need to be at their best if Tamil Thalaivas are to beat U.P. Yoddhas. As far as their defence goes, Sagar has led the Thalaivas from the front and has accumulated 12 tackle points thus far. The likes of Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have also chipped in defensively with 11 and seven tackle points respectively.

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | Tamil Thalaivas: 3 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu Singh

Squads UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

Where can you watch UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 23.