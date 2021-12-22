PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Tamil Thalaivas had an interesting auction exercise, letting go of all their big-ticket players and rebuilding their squad from scratch. The Thalaivas had an underwhelming season in 2019-20 and will hope to do better this season.

Here is look at Tamil Thalaivas' schedule for the season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 22nd December 2021 (Wednesday) - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 8.30pm 24th December 2021 (Friday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm

27th December 2021 (Monday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba 7.30pm 31st December 2021 (Friday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan 7.30pm

1st January 2022 (Saturday) - Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas 9.30pm 4th January 2022 (Tuesday) - UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas 8.30pm

6th January 2022 (Thursday) - Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30pm 10th January 2022 (Monday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 7.30pm

13th January 2022 (Thursday) - Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30pm