Home PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021: Tamil Thalaivas full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 09:56 IST Tamil Thalaivas had an interesting auction exercise, letting go of all their big-ticket players and rebuilding their squad from scratch. - Tamil Thalaivas/Twitter Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 09:56 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.Tamil Thalaivas had an interesting auction exercise, letting go of all their big-ticket players and rebuilding their squad from scratch. The Thalaivas had an underwhelming season in 2019-20 and will hope to do better this season. READ MORE: Tamil Thalaivas: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Here is look at Tamil Thalaivas' schedule for the season:Date and DayFixtureTime22nd December 2021 (Wednesday)- Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas8.30pm24th December 2021 (Friday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm27th December 2021 (Monday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba7.30pm31st December 2021 (Friday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan7.30pm1st January 2022 (Saturday)- Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas9.30pm4th January 2022 (Tuesday)- UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas8.30pm6th January 2022 (Thursday)- Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas7.30pm10th January 2022 (Monday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers7.30pm13th January 2022 (Thursday)- Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas7.30pm16th January 2022 (Sunday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7.30pm20th January 2022 (Thursday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants7.30pm