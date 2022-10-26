PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 22:41 IST
Bengal Warriors snapped its two-match losing streak and handed Delhi the second loss in succession in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Bengal Warriors snapped its two-match losing streak and handed Delhi the second loss in succession in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

U Mumba defeated Gujarat Giants 37-29 to hand them its first loss in three matches and ended the two-match winning streak. Gujarat Giants was left stranded without its captain Chandran Ranjit who suffered a shoulder injury and stretchered off the mat within the first five minutes of the first match of October 26 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

U Mumba spurged to the sixth position in the points table, while Gujarat fell to the seventh position.

The second game of the evening saw Bengal Warriors defeat Dabang Delhi, handing Delhi its second straight defeat in Pro Kabaddi season 9.

Bengal vaulted three spots and now sits in the fifth position in the points table with 21 points after seven games, while Delhi was able to keep the deficit under seven points and stole a point from under Bengal’s nose to stay in the first place.

MATCHES TODAY: 26 OCTOBER, WEDNESDAY

MATCH 1: GUJARAT GIANTS VS U MUMBA

MATCH 2: DABANG DELHI VS BENGAL WARRIORS

The ranking was updated after the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors match on Wednesday, October 26.

