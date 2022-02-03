PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas being played in Bengaluru on Thursday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 February, 2022 20:36 IST Telugu Titans takes on Tamil Thalaivas in match 91 of the Pro Kabaddi League 8 in Bengaluru on Thursday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 February, 2022 20:36 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.8:35pm: Tamil Thalaivas comes into the game after a comprehensive 42-24 over the Bengaluru Bulls in its previous outing that snapped its five-match winless run. Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet did well , with the former scored a Super 10 while the latter managed eight points. Sagar scored his seventh High 5 of the season, three more than any other player.8:30pm: Telugu Titans remains at the bottom of the table with just one win so far. The side secured a 39-39 tie in its previous outing against the Haryana Steelers, with Ankit Beniwal leading the way with a Super 10. Rohit Kumar had his best game of the season as he racked up eight points. Sandeep Kandola and Adarsh T were impactful and combined for 12 points.8:20pm: The Jaipur Pink Panthers are inching towards a win over Dabang Delhi in the first game of the evening. Follow it live here - Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Dabang Delhi trails Jaipur Pink Panthers 23-32 despite Vijay's Super 10 8:10pm: If you've just hopped on the PKL train, fret not, we have you covered. Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle' - 8pm: Hey guys, welcome to our PKL coverage of the day. Before we get to today's second game, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.