Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

8:35pm: Tamil Thalaivas comes into the game after a comprehensive 42-24 over the Bengaluru Bulls in its previous outing that snapped its five-match winless run. Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet did well , with the former scored a Super 10 while the latter managed eight points. Sagar scored his seventh High 5 of the season, three more than any other player.

8:30pm: Telugu Titans remains at the bottom of the table with just one win so far. The side secured a 39-39 tie in its previous outing against the Haryana Steelers, with Ankit Beniwal leading the way with a Super 10. Rohit Kumar had his best game of the season as he racked up eight points. Sandeep Kandola and Adarsh T were impactful and combined for 12 points.

