Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: UP Yoddha's defence ousts Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan stuns Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddha’s defence produced a masterclass as it marshalled the side to a thumping 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Sunday.

The UP Yoddha was on song as it claimed six Super Tackles and a total of 22 tackle points to steer the team to the sixth spot on the points table.

Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 (15 total points including three tackle points) while all the defenders chipped in with tackles. This was the best performance ever by a defence in PKL history and will certainly set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Neither side's star raiders were able to get going. Pawan Sehrawat managed five points, while Pardeep Narwal score zero points and was taken off in the 15th minute. Even the usually reliable Surender Gill struggled to get the raid points for UP Yoddha, which was staring at an All Out around the 15th minute of the match, but his team produced three Super Tackles, with substitute Gurdeep getting two of them, to change the balance of the match.

The half ended 19-14 in favour of Yoddha with the Bulls having just one man on the mat. UP Yoddha got its All Out in the very first move of the second half and that set the tone for the remainder of the game. Shrikant pcked up raid points at will and UP Yoddha had a nine-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Bengaluru Bulls’ substitute raider Bharat clinched an important Super Raid soon after but the UP Yoddha defence held on to secure a superb win.

- Puneri Paltan stuns defending champion Bengal Warriors -

Aslam Inamdar was the star for Puneri Paltan as it beat defending champion Bengal Warriors 39-27 in the first game of the evening. Aslam scored a Super 10 and a total of 17 points while Abinesh Nadarajan clinched a High 5 for Puneri Paltan, which was in sublime form.

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh clinched a Super 10, but he proved to be the sole performer for a team that struggled to get going.

His side started the match on the front-foot with Maninder Super Raid in the fourth minute. But substitute Sombir and Abinesh Nadarajan produced consecutive Super Tackles to turn the game around for Puneri Paltan. Aslam and Nitin Tomar picked up crucial points for Puneri Paltan, which inflicted an All Out with five minutes to the interval. That opened a seven-point lead and Puneri Paltan used the momentum to stay ahead.

Puneri Paltan got its second All Out in the third minute of the second half to open a 12-point lead. Aslam soon got to his Super 10, while Maninder’s Super 10 and Akash Pikalmunde’s crucial raids didn’t do the trick as Puneri Paltan earned a morale-boosting victory.