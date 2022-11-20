Motorsport

Max Verstappen wins final Formula 1 race of season; Vettel finishes 10th before retirement

Charles Leclerc followed in the second position while Sergio Perez while finished third. Lewis Hamilton had to retire from the race on the penultimate lap.

AFP
20 November, 2022 20:46 IST
20 November, 2022 20:46 IST
Max Verstappen won his 15th race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

Max Verstappen won his 15th race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Charles Leclerc followed in the second position while Sergio Perez while finished third. Lewis Hamilton had to retire from the race on the penultimate lap.

Max Verstappen won the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to register a record-extending 15th win of a memorable year for the double world champion and his Red Bull team.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came in second to finish runner-up in the drivers’ standings at the expense of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

HIGHLIGHTS: Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel took 10th to collect a point on his 299th and final race.

“I wish it would have been a couple more points,” said the retiring Aston Martin driver.

“A big day, thank you for all the support and the smiling faces. I’m sure I’m going to miss more than I can imagine,” added Vettel who heads into retirement with four drivers’ world titles, 53 race wins, 57 pole positions and a chorus of tributes ringing in his ears.

Verstappen’s engineer meanwhile came over the team radio telling the Dutch driver his twilight drive at the Yas Marina circuit had been “sublime”.

Lewis Hamilton, who lost out on an eighth world title in last year’s controversial climax on this track, had to retire late on to end a season for the first time without a win.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Scenes from the Singapore Grand Prix

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us