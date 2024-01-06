MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix 2024

Hyderabad hosted a round of the all-electric single-seater series in February 2023, marking the return of a FIA World Championship event after a ten-year gap since the last Indian Grand Prix Formula One race in 2013.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 10:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: A race car during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2023 in Hyderabad.
FILE PHOTO: A race car during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2023 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A race car during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2023 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Formula E on Friday officially announced that the Hyderabad E Prix, scheduled for February 10, 2024, has been cancelled.

In a statement, Formula E said, “The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on 30 October 2023. Formula E Operations (FEO) has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws.”

A few weeks earlier, Formula E had said it had received an official communication from the Government of Telangana that could jeopardise the event and sought clarifications from the local government.

Hyderabad hosted a round of the all-electric single-seater series in February 2023, marking the return of a FIA World Championship event after a ten-year gap since the last Indian Grand Prix Formula One race in 2013.

In October 2023, a new agreement to host the race in 2024 was signed before the elections in the state, which saw a new party coming to power.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said, “We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country. The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad. They share our disappointment in the decision of the Government of Telangana, which means that it will not happen.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Formula E /

Hyderabad E Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Improving longevity is key
    Suresh Menon
  4. Auckland Open: Defending champion Gauff downs Navarro to secure final berth
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Amritraj on Hall of Fame induction – ‘A very, very special present’
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sauber to race as Stake F1 team in 2024 and 2025
    Reuters
  3. Formula E: Future of Hyderabad E-prix uncertain after ‘recent communication’ from Telangana government
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former F1 champion Button to race in World Endurance Championship
    Reuters
  5. Hamilton deplores FIA’s investigation into Mercedes boss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula E cancels Hyderabad E-Prix 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  3. Improving longevity is key
    Suresh Menon
  4. Auckland Open: Defending champion Gauff downs Navarro to secure final berth
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Amritraj on Hall of Fame induction – ‘A very, very special present’
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment