Moto GP: Honda says Marquez fit for French Grand Prix

Honda rider Marc Marquez will return at the French Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from a hand injury, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

Marquez underwent surgery after breaking the first metacarpal on his right hand following a collision in the season-opening race in Portugal. The injury ruled out him of races in Argentina, Texas and Spain.

Honda said the six-times premier class champion was cleared to race following consultation with three separate medical teams, who were satisfied with the healing of the injured bone.

“I am really happy to be back with the Repsol Honda Team, about to ride my bike again ... Of course, as a rider, you always want to be back as soon as possible, but with an injury like this, it was really important to allow it to heal,” Marquez said.

“Now I am here and fully focused on riding, I have no worries about the injury since it’s fully healed. Let’s see what the French GP brings and most importantly, work to our maximum.”

The Spaniard has scored only seven points this season after finishing third in the sprint race in Portugal.