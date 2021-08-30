Tokyo Paralympics Day 7: Indians in action on August 31 - Rio Gold medallist Mariyappan to compete in men's high jump T63 final

Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati, who won gold and bronze medal respectively in Rio 2016, will be in action in the men's high jump T63 final at Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

Rubina Francis, who set a Word Record to clinch gold at World shooting Para Sport Cup in June, will be in action in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 qualification.

Bhavinaben Patel, who clinched silver in the women' singles class 4 table tennis event on Sunday, and Sonalben Patel will face China in the women's team classes 4-5 quarterfinal.

Archer Rakesh Kumar, who finished third in the ranking round of the men's individual compound event, will compete against Slovakia's Marian Marecak in the 1/8 elimination round.

Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Tuesday.