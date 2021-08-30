Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics Day 7: Indians in action on August 31 - Rio Gold medallist Mariyappan to compete in men's high jump T63 final Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati, who won gold and bronze medal respectively in Rio 2016, will be in action in the men's high jump T63 final on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 17:24 IST Mariyappan Thangavelu, gold medal winner from Rio 2016, will be in action in the men's high jump T63 final on Tuesday. (FILE PHOTO) - G P SAMPATH KUMAR Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 17:24 IST Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati, who won gold and bronze medal respectively in Rio 2016, will be in action in the men's high jump T63 final at Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.Rubina Francis, who set a Word Record to clinch gold at World shooting Para Sport Cup in June, will be in action in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 qualification. READ MORE | Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold Bhavinaben Patel, who clinched silver in the women' singles class 4 table tennis event on Sunday, and Sonalben Patel will face China in the women's team classes 4-5 quarterfinal.Archer Rakesh Kumar, who finished third in the ranking round of the men's individual compound event, will compete against Slovakia's Marian Marecak in the 1/8 elimination round.Here's the complete list of Indians in action on Tuesday.Indians in action on August 31 (Timings in IST)6:00 a.m- Shooting- Women's 10m air pistol SH1-Qualification- Rubina Francis 6:56 a.m- Athletics- Women's shot put F34 Finals- Bhagyashri Jadhav7:08 a.m- Athletics- Women's 100m- T13 Round 1- Heat 2- Simran Sharma 7:12 a.m- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open 1/8 Elimination) - Rakesh Kumar vs Marian Marecak (Slovakia)8:00 a.m- Table Tennis- Women's team class 4-5 Quarterfinals- China vs India 8:30 a.m- Shooting- Women's 10m air pistol SH1 finals- Rubina Francis (If she qualifies)8:30 a.m- Shooting- Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj 8:34 a.m- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Quarterfinal)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the Open 1/8 Elimination round)9:08 a.m onwards- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Semifinal)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the Quarterfinals) 9:48 a.m onwards- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Finals/ Medal round)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the semifinals, if he loses then bronze medal match at 9:48 a.m.)11:00 a.m- Shooting- Men's 10m air pistol SH1 finals- Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj (If either qualify to the finals)3:55 p.m- Athletics- Men's High Jump- T63 Finals -Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati4:40 p.m- Athletics- Women's 100m T13 Finals- Simran Sharma (If she qualifies) Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :