Archery coach Jayantilal Nanoma passes away in road accident Nanoma was employed as a District Sports Officer in Dungarpur. As a coach, he produced several national and international level archers from Rajasthan. Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 01 June, 2020 14:40 IST Jayantilal Nanoma during an Archery competition. (File Photo) International archer-turned-coach Jayantilal Nanoma died in a road accident in Rajasthan on Sunday. He was 34 and is survived by his wife and daughter.Nanoma, an Asia Cup and Asian Grand Prix medallist in compound individual and team events in 2010, met with an accident while travelling with a friend from Banswara to Dungarpur in a car.Nanoma was employed as a District Sports Officer in Dungarpur. As a coach, he produced several national and international level archers from Rajasthan. He worked as a coach with the Indian team in different overseas competitions. He received the prestigious Maharana Pratap State Sports Award.Archery Association of India (AAI) condoled his death along with Nanoma's family members and other trainees.