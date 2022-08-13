August 13, Indian sports news wrap: Lahiri misses cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Anirban Lahiri at the FedEX St. Jude Championshiop | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF: Lahiri misses cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship

-PTI

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship and will be watching the leader board over the weekend to see if he makes the field for next week’s BMW Championship.

Lahiri, who shot one-over par on the first day, needed a low round to get into the weekend, but a late double bogey ruined his chances as he shot one-under 69 and missed the cut by two shots.

At even for two rounds, he ended 80th.

The cut fell at 1-under and among those missing it was World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The missed cut meant Lahiri is currently projected to drop to 70th place on the FedExCup standings after entering the week in 63rd. It will be a nervous weekend as only the top-70 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship advance into next week’s BMW Championship.