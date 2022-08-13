More Sports

August 13, Indian sports news wrap: Lahiri misses cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Team Sportstar
13 August, 2022 12:28 IST
13 August, 2022 12:28 IST
Anirban Lahiri at the FedEX St. Jude Championshiop

Anirban Lahiri at the FedEX St. Jude Championshiop | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF: Lahiri misses cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship

-PTI

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship and will be watching the leader board over the weekend to see if he makes the field for next week’s BMW Championship.

Lahiri, who shot one-over par on the first day, needed a low round to get into the weekend, but a late double bogey ruined his chances as he shot one-under 69 and missed the cut by two shots.

At even for two rounds, he ended 80th.

The cut fell at 1-under and among those missing it was World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The missed cut meant Lahiri is currently projected to drop to 70th place on the FedExCup standings after entering the week in 63rd. It will be a nervous weekend as only the top-70 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship advance into next week’s BMW Championship.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us