Esports World Championship 2021: India eyes glory in Regional Qualifiers

India will play the Regional Qualifiers of the 13th Esports World Championship, scheduled online from September 11 to October 10.

A 17-member contingent will represent the country for the challenge.

The team has winners of the National Esports Championship (NESC) 2021 and will compete in Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), Tekken, DOTA 2 and Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO).

TEAM INDIA PES 2021 – Hemanth Kommu Tekken 7 – Hitesh Khorwal DOTA 2 – Team Punisher (Jaikishan Malik, Manav Kunte, Shubham Goli, Vedant Patil, Ranjit Biswal) CS: GO – Ritesh Sarda, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adardkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy, Harsh Jain

The 2021 Esports World Championship, unlike the last edition, which was completely held virtually, will be played with the remodelled format comprising a mix of online and offline competitions.

The countries are divided into 10 different regions in the Regional Qualifiers and the winners will proceed to the Finals, which will be played offline in Eilat, Israel from November 14-19.

The Indian contingent is placed in the South Asia region alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and UAE.

“The NESC ’21 was a stupendous success in every possible way, there were many surprising and impressive results."

"This Indian contingent will be tough one to beat and I'm certain that they will not only put up a strong fight but also strive for a podium finish,” said Mr Yugal Kishore Sharma, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

This upcoming edition of the Esports World Championship will witness a strong competition with the National Esports Federations of 77 countries taking part in it.

The matches will be streamed live on the International Esports Federation’s official channels.