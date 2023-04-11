Indian sports news wrap, April 11

TENNIS

Harithashree Venkatesh enters Asian U-14 quarterfinal

Harithashree Venkatesh beat Githmi Weweldeniyage of Srilanka 6-0, 6-3 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Maaya Rajeshwaran in the girls section, and Shivtej Shirfule in the boys event, also made the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals) Boys: Yaroslav Pshenichniy (Kaz) bt Prakaash Sarran 6-3, 6-3; Shivtej Shirfule bt Akmal Abdullaev (Uzb) 6-3, 6-3. Girls: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Githmi Weweldeniyage (Sri) 6-0 6-3; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Zooey Mak (Mas) 6-1, 6-2.

TEAM SPORTSTAR