Indian sports news wrap, April 11

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 11.

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 20:56 IST
Harithashree Venkatesh beat Githmi Weweldeniyage of Srilanka to enter the quarterfinal of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament. (Representative Image)

TENNIS

Harithashree Venkatesh enters Asian U-14 quarterfinal

Harithashree Venkatesh beat Githmi Weweldeniyage of Srilanka 6-0, 6-3 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Maaya Rajeshwaran in the girls section, and Shivtej Shirfule in the boys event, also made the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals)
Boys: Yaroslav Pshenichniy (Kaz) bt Prakaash Sarran 6-3, 6-3; Shivtej Shirfule bt Akmal Abdullaev (Uzb) 6-3, 6-3.
Girls: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Githmi Weweldeniyage (Sri) 6-0 6-3; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Zooey Mak (Mas) 6-1, 6-2.

