Indian sports news wrap, February 14

PICKLEBALL

Indian Open 2024 successfully wraps up second edition

The recently concluded Indian Open 2024, an international pickleball tournament organized by Global Sports, witnessed the participation of over 700 athletes from across 12 countries, predominantly from America, Europe, and Kenya in what was deemed the biggest Pickleball event in India.

A PWR 700 event, the Indian Open 2024 with a total prize pool of $100,000 was held from the 8th of February till the 11th of February at NSCI, Mumbai.

The high level of competition that was on display for the three days was also witnessed and commended by Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, who were special guests at the event.

“I think sport in India is something that needs all our support and any sport that is new needs our support and I am always there for the push.” Said Sania Mirza, an India Tennis Legend at the event.

“First of all, it is wonderful to be at the Indian Open 2024 and I see such an amazing response to the sport of Pickleball. This is the first time I’ve been in a Pickleball court and I am excited to be here, it is truly an amazing sport in the country and definitely needs all our support. It has the potential to be a big sport in India and I look forward to that.” Said, Rohan Bopanna, World No. 1, ATP, Men’s Doubles.

The Indian Open 2024 had a total of 39 categories and a total of over 2200 games were played before the champions emerged in each category.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Arjun Prasad stretches lead to three shots in round two

Delhi’s Arjun Prasad kept up the intensity with a five-under 65 in round two to stretch his lead to three shots at a total of 13-under 127 at the Rs 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Wednesday.

Rahil Gangjee (65), rookie Stepan Danek (66) of Czech Republic and defending champion Sachin Baisoya (67), were tied in second place at 10-under 130.

The cut was applied at two-under 138. Fifty-six professionals made the cut.

Arjun Prasad (62-65) battled it out on the back-nine with a birdie and a bogey each as the conditions were not as suitable for scoring early in the morning.

Prasad, who turned 25 a couple of days back, then reeled off a string of five birdies on the front-nine to consolidate his position at the top of the leaderboard.

On the front-nine, Arjun’s birdies featured two 10-feet conversions and his second chip-in of the tournament which came on the fourth.

Arjun said, “Teeing off in the first group of the morning session, the conditions I encountered today were quite different from round one. It was playing very heavy and the ball was not travelling as much for me as it did on Tuesday.

“On the back-nine, I kept myself in play and hung in there. I then got my game going on the front-nine.

“I’ve had a good feel around the greens so far and have been able to get my wedges close. I’m quite confident with my wedges at the moment and that reflects in my score.” Reigning champion Sachin Baisoya’s round of 67 included four birdies and a bogey.

Rahil Gangjee went error-free as he sank an eagle and three birdies in his second straight round of 65.

-PTI

CHESS

Thakur hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest, the Hungarian capital, which will host the 45th edition of the prestigious tournament this year.

During a function at the Dhyanchand National Stadium here, Thakur handed over the torch to the FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and representatives of the host city.

The tradition of organising the torch relay was first initiated by India in June, 2022 ahead of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai in July-August.

More than 2500 players had taken part in the Olympiad in Chennai and India had finished with nine medals, including historic women’s team bronze.

“Chess is an intellectual legacy that India probably offers to the world, and it is not merely a sport, but a reflection of strategic depth and philosophical wisdom. The elegant sport not only sharpens the mind but also teaches invaluable lessons of patience and resilience and takes one onto the path of intellectual pursuit of strategic mastery,” said Thakur during the ceremony.

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and Hungarian GM Judit Polgar were also present during the ceremony.

-PTI

TENNIS

Nibras Hussain knocks out sixth seed Satya Chintagunta

Nibras Hussain of Assam knocked out the sixth seed Satya Chintagunta of Telangana 6-2, 6-1 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Ramesh Desai memorial National under-12 tennis championship on Wednesday.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Under-12 boys: Yuvaan Garg bt Yashvantraje Pawar 6-4, 6-0; Vir Chattur bt Nirvaan Margana 6-4, 7-5; Yashvardhan Singh bt Sujai Pothula 6-1, 6-2; Aarav Chhallani bt Swayam Rath 6-2, 7-6(3); M Puneet bt Ronak Haryani 6-3, 7-5; Nibras Hussain bt Satya Chirtangunla 6-2, 6-1; Taanish Nanda bt Bhavesh Choudhary 6-0, 6-0; Ronnie Vijay Kumar bt Sparsh Patil 6-1, 6-0.

Under-12 girls: Srishti Kiran bt Sanrachana Das 6-0, 6-0; Padma Rameshkumar bt Shazfa SK 6-3, 6-3; Eshitha Sriyala bt Zoha Qureshi 6-4, 6-0; Tamanna Nair bt Aaradhana Tehlan 6-3, 6-3; Parinitha Vattaprambil bt Sara Fengse 6-1, 6-1; Khushi Kadian bt Maahira Bhatia 6-0, 6-4; Srushti Suryavanshi bt Sahej Lakhat 6-4, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan