Indian sports news wrap, November 4: Bopanna and Ebden cruise to Paris Masters 2023 final

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 4.
TENNIS
Bopanna and Ebden enter Paris Masters 2023 final
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat Harri Heliovaara and Mate Pavic 6-7(3), 6-4, [10-6] in the doubles semifinals of the €6,748,815 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Saturday.
Heliovaara and Pavic had beaten the top seeds Ivan Dodig and Ausstin Krajicek in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Bopanna and Ebden would await the winner of the match between the fourth seeds (Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury) and seventh seeds (Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin).
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Tanishq and Shatakshika clinch men’s and women’s titles at AITA National Series Juniors
Tanishq Jadhav and Shatakshika Sahayak emerged the champions in the boys and girls sections of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy in Jalandhar.
Top seed Tanishq got a walkover from second seed Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar in the final. Fifth seed Shatakshika beat Mahalakshmi Kunchala for the loss of two games in the girls final.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
GOLF
Karamjit Singh, 14, takes Christie’s Golf to DGC League title
Karamjit Bedi, all of 14 years, provided the decisive difference to the fortunes of Christie’s Golf with a five-feet ‘pressure- putt’ on the final hole to contribute two crucial points to his team’s thrilling 8-7.5 victory over The Pioneers in the final of the Delhi Golf Club League at the DGC course in New Delhi on Saturday.
Paired with Pratap Atwal against Pioneer’s duo of Rishabh Periwal and Sonavi Kaicker in Game 5, Karamjit Singh came up with a remarkable 35-feet chip on the final hole that stopped around five feet from the pin.
Amid mounting tension, Rishabh faced a must-putt situation from 10 feet but faltered. That left Karamjit with two putts from five feet to seal the game. Karamjit needed just one putt to clinch two crucial points.
Though Game 6 and Game 7 were still in progress, it was clear that the teams were going to win a game each. In such a scenario, Karamjit’s effort effectively tilted the scales in favour of Christie’s Golf.
Interestingly, Karamjit’s grandfather Billy Bedi and father Jagatjit Bedi were part of Deutsche Motoren that defeated Sterling Swingers 11-6 to claim the third spot.
The results:
-Rakesh Rao
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, November 4: Bopanna and Ebden cruise to Paris Masters 2023 final
- ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: England 125/4 (29); Malan, Buttler depart in succession; Zampa, Cummins strike
- India vs South Korea, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch
- Akshay Bohra wins India’s first-ever F4 championship at Indian Racing Festival in Chennai
- NZ vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: Pakistan wins by 21 runs after rain stops play, remains alive for semis race
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE