Indian sports news wrap, November 4: Bopanna and Ebden cruise to Paris Masters 2023 final

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 4.

TENNIS

Bopanna and Ebden enter Paris Masters 2023 final

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat Harri Heliovaara and Mate Pavic 6-7(3), 6-4, [10-6] in the doubles semifinals of the €6,748,815 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, on Saturday.

Heliovaara and Pavic had beaten the top seeds Ivan Dodig and Ausstin Krajicek in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Bopanna and Ebden would await the winner of the match between the fourth seeds (Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury) and seventh seeds (Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin).

The results: $6,748,815 ATP Masters, Paris, France: Doubles (semifinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Harri Heliovaara (Fin) & Mate Pavic (Cro) 6-7(3), 6-4, [10-6]. €73,000 Challenger, Ismaning, Germany: Doubles (semifinals): Constantin Frantzen & Hendrik Jebens (Ger) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-3, 7-6(4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Tanishq and Shatakshika clinch men’s and women’s titles at AITA National Series Juniors

Tanishq Jadhav and Shatakshika Sahayak emerged the champions in the boys and girls sections of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy in Jalandhar.

Top seed Tanishq got a walkover from second seed Rishi Vandhan Sadeeshkumar in the final. Fifth seed Shatakshika beat Mahalakshmi Kunchala for the loss of two games in the girls final.

The results: Under-18 boys (final): Tanishq Jadhav w.o. Rishi Vandhan Sadeesh Kumar; Semifinals: Tanishq bt Shivam Devam 6-2, 6-4; Rishi Vandhan bt Jatin Nain 6-1, 6-3. Doubles (final): Tanishq Jadhav & Rishi Vandhan bt Sahajpreet Bajwa & Paramveer Singh 6-4, 6-2. Under-18 girls (final): Shatakshika Sahayak bt Mahalakshmi Kunchala 6-1, 6-1; Semifinals: Mahalakshmi bt Radha Sadhra 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; Shatakshika bt Manshi Singh 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (final): Radha Sadhra & Rubani Kaur Sidhu bt Mahalakshmi Kunchala & Sanjana Sangram 3-6, 6-3, [10-6].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Karamjit Singh, 14, takes Christie’s Golf to DGC League title

Karamjit Bedi, all of 14 years, provided the decisive difference to the fortunes of Christie’s Golf with a five-feet ‘pressure- putt’ on the final hole to contribute two crucial points to his team’s thrilling 8-7.5 victory over The Pioneers in the final of the Delhi Golf Club League at the DGC course in New Delhi on Saturday.

Paired with Pratap Atwal against Pioneer’s duo of Rishabh Periwal and Sonavi Kaicker in Game 5, Karamjit Singh came up with a remarkable 35-feet chip on the final hole that stopped around five feet from the pin.

Amid mounting tension, Rishabh faced a must-putt situation from 10 feet but faltered. That left Karamjit with two putts from five feet to seal the game. Karamjit needed just one putt to clinch two crucial points.

Though Game 6 and Game 7 were still in progress, it was clear that the teams were going to win a game each. In such a scenario, Karamjit’s effort effectively tilted the scales in favour of Christie’s Golf.

Interestingly, Karamjit’s grandfather Billy Bedi and father Jagatjit Bedi were part of Deutsche Motoren that defeated Sterling Swingers 11-6 to claim the third spot.

The results: Final: Christie’s Golf bt The Pioneers 8-7.5 (Game 1: Samarth Shergill and Prem Dugal (0.5) lost to Akhil Mehra and Vijitashva Khosla (2) after 16th hole; Game 2: Aditya Gupta and Dhruv Kaicker (1) all square with Aamer and Rohan Khanna (1);Game 3: Himmat Singh and Sonaal Chaudhri (2) bt Bikkrama Daulet Singh and Kabir Nath (0) after 18th hole; Game 4: Vikramjit Singh and Bikram Singh (0) lost to Achal Nath and Zorawar Daulet Singh (2) after 16th hole; Game 5: Pratap Atwal and Karamjit Bedi (2) bt Rishabh Periwal and Sonavi Kaicker (0) after 18th hole; Game 6: Jaiveer Atwal and Ajay Singh Sirohi (2.5) bt Ajay Khanna and Ravi Upadhyaya (0); Game 7: Ashok Malik and Arjan Dugal (0) lost to Manish Periwal and Punit Beriwal (2.5) after 17th hole. For third place: Deutsche Motoren bt Sterling Swingers 11-6.

-Rakesh Rao