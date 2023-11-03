MagazineBuy Print

Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov keeps late season form to beat Hurkacz and reach semifinals

Dimitrov will face either seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Karen Khachanov, seeded 16th, for a place in the final in Paris after proving once again that he is in fine late-season form.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 22:30 IST , Paris, France - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, at the Accor Arena.
Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, at the Accor Arena. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, at the Accor Arena. | Photo Credit: AP

Grigor Dimitrov booked his spot in the semifinals of the Paris Masters on Friday with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz that ended his rival’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Despite hitting 19 aces, the 11th-seeded Hurkacz dropped his serve three times. He can no longer finish among the top eight players of the season.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov reached the last four at the indoor tournament for the second time in his career.

It’s the first time since 2017 — the year he won the ATP Finals — that Dimitrov has reached 40 tour-level wins in a season. The Bulgarian will have the chance to improve that record either against seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Karen Khachanov.

ALSO READ: Medvedev to play for Indian team PBG Eagles in World Tennis League

Dimitrov has been enjoying a good run of form, also reaching the semifinals at the Shanghai Masters last month.

“My body is feeling well for now, that’s the most important thing,” said Dimitrov, who converted all three break points he had. “My head is good. If I’m able to play like that on a consistent basis throughout every game, I put myself in a position to do better. Today was no different.”

Hurkacz started poorly but fought hard to level at one set each before he was broken in the seventh game of the decider.

“(Hurkacz was) on fire definitely with the serves,” Dimitrov said. “I knew what to expect against him, but I wasn’t sure if I was going to get a break. I had to stay very focused and every time I had the opportunity to get into a rally, I had to do something. A few points made a huge difference today.”

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic plays defending champion Holger Rune later Friday in the quarterfinals. The Dane beat Djokovic in last year’s final.

