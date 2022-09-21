Indian Sports Wrap, September 21: Raina loses in Korea Open; Diksha gears up for Women’s Irish Open Golf

TENNIS
Qualifier Ankita Raina was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Lin Zhu of China in the pre-quarterfinals of the $251, 750 WTA tennis tournament in Seoul on Wednesday.
In the doubles, Ankita and Peangtarun Plipuech were beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Astra Sharma and Rosalie van der Hoek in the pre-quarterfinals.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Asian junior championship: India’s Manas beats Japan’s Mishiro to reach semis
Manas Dhamne led an Indian sweep in the quarterfinals as he beat Takamasa Mishiro of Japan 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Asian junior tennis championship organised by MSLTA at the Deccan Gymkhana Club on Wednesday.
In the semifinals, Manas will play third seed Yuvan Nandal, while the other semifinal will feature Aryan Shah against second seed Aman Dahiya.
In the girls event, second seed Shruti Ahlawat kept the Indian hopes alive by reaching the semifinals by outplaying Asylzhan Arystanbekova of Kazakhstan for the loss of one game. She will play Emerson Jones of Australia. The other semifinal will be between Yu-Yun Li of Chinese Taipei against Lily Taylor of Australia.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
GOLF
Diksha, Tvesa and Vani all set for Women’s Irish Open
Fresh from her third place finish at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, India's Diksha Dagar will look to continue her good run when she tees up at the KPMG Women's Irish Open here on Thursday.
The 21-year-old from Jhajjar will be accompanied by three other Indians, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor.
Malik seems to be finding her feet somewhat after a disappointing season, Amandeep Drall too recently had a career-best T-7 finish Swiss Ladies, and Vani Kapoor also had Top-3 finish this season.
A fifth Indian, Ridhima Dilawari is second on the waiting list.
The 400,000 Euro event, which marks the return of the Ladies European Tour (LET) to Ireland after 10 years, will be held at the Dromoland Castle.
Among Indians, Diksha has been trending well. She was T-12 at the Aland 100 Ladies Open and T-25 at the Open de France. She also had Top-20 finishes at German Masters and Big Green Egg Open.
Her weekend blitz of 66-64 indicated that she is returning to the kind of form that saw her become only the second Indian to win on the Ladies European Tour in 2019 when she triumphed in South Africa.
Diksha is also keenly looking at the Hero Women's Indian Open next month, which returns to action after missing out in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
All the Indian girls are looking at the home event with great interest as it will also have valuable points as they try to secure their cards for 2023.
The last Irish Open was held in 2012 with winning Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew triumphing with a one-shot victory over Suzann Pettersen. The champion from 2012 is back this year and is one of the many LET winners getting ready to participate in the 72-hole stroke play competition.
There will be 126 players teeing it up around the picturesque Dromoland Castle including Race to Costa del Sol number one and four-time LET winner Linn Grant.
Seven of the top 10 in the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol will be aiming to add more points to their total with Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson (third) and Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher (fifth) still on the hunt for their maiden LET titles.
-PTI
SQUASH
Tanvi Khanna, Sunayna Kuruvilla move up in SRFI India Tour event
Abhay Singh of India defeated compatriot Velavan Senthilkumar in four games to reach the men's singles semi-finals of the 4th HCL SRFI Indian Tour - Chennai Leg 2022 squash tournament here on Wednesday.
Abhay Singh beat Senthilkumar 11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9 in a 47-minute encounter to set up a semifinal clash with top-seed Yassin Elshafei.
In the women's event, two Indians - Tanvi Khanna (third seed) and Sunayna Kuruvilla (fifth seed) reached the last four. Kuruvilla posted an upset win over fourth-seed Haya Ali in four games.
-PTI