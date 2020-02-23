Khelo University Games: Jain University swimmers, GNDU fencers shine

Jain University of Bengaluru bagged four goal medals in swimming to climb to the top the medal tally in the inaugural Khelo India University Games here on Sunday.

Guru Nanak Dev University’s (Amritsar) fencing squad claimed three gold to be on the second spot on a day when fencer Riya Bakshi of Cluster University, Jammu, won the first gold medal on offer.

SV Nikitha shone for Jain University as she won the women’s 400m freestyle gold and then anchored the 4x200m freestyle relay team to a fine win over Delhi University and University of Mumbai. Siva Sridhar (men’s 400m freestyle) and SP Likith (men’s 200m breaststroke) also won gold for Jain University.

At the fencing arena, Riya showed great grit to get the better of Kajal of Panjab University, Chandigarh. Riya soaked in the pressure and claimed a 15-11 win.

The men’s Foil and women’s Epee finals also witnessed tense contests as Tushar Raosaheb Aheer of Dr. BR Ambedkar Marathwada University rallied to beat Tariq Hussain of Guru Nanak Dev University, while the former also had a hand in the team’s gold later in the day.

The women’s Epee bout saw Jyotika Dutta of Guru Nanak Dev University script a win against Manipur University’s Linthoi Haobam. The duellists were locked in a close battle much of the time until Linthoi capitalised on a sharp chance to inch close to victory. But Jyotika stayed calm and managed successive touches to edge home the winner.

There was heartbreak for the top-ranked women's compound archer Muskan Kirar at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences. She was in top form through the ranking round on Saturday and in the first two rounds on Sunday and looked well-poised to win the quarterfinal against University of Rajasthan’s Kritika Sharma, but she missed an arrow and lost 136-144.

Kritika Sharma beat Ranchi University's Babita Kumari 144-140 in the semifinals. She will meet Raginee Marko in Tuesday's final.

The top-ranked Sangampreet Singh Bisla, breezed into the men’s final, overcoming the first serious challenge by his Punjabi University team-mate Sukhminder Singh with a 147-145 win in the semifinals. He will meet second-ranked Mukul Sharma, of University of Rajasthan, in the final. Bisla is in line to win a triple gold, as he was part of the men’s team and mixed teams too.