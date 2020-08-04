More Sports More Sports Actively organise state-level Khelo India Games to identify talent: Rijiju The first General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme was chaired by Kiren Rijiju and attended by Ravi Mittal and Sandip Pradhan among others. PTI New Delhi 04 August, 2020 19:45 IST The first General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme was chaired by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. - PTI PTI New Delhi 04 August, 2020 19:45 IST Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday asked the states to actively organise the Khelo India Games for identifying a larger pool of talent from the grassroots level.“The annual competitions being organised at the national level under the Khelo India Scheme, like the Khelo India Youth Games and University Games, have helped identify sporting talent from all states. However, that is not enough.“States that already conduct annual sporting competitions can align with the Khelo India Scheme and the Centre will support them in conducting these events,” Rijiju said during the first General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme.The meeting chaired by Rijiju was also attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Director General of the Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan and other senior officials of the sports ministry.READ | NRAI defers national camp for Olympic core group shooters “To make India a sporting superpower, we need to identify talent as young as 5-10 years old and groom them to be future champions. It takes at least 8 years to groom an athlete for the Olympics, and if we identify talent at a later stage, then their chances of making it to the Olympic podium are limited,” the minister said.The Sports Minister emphasised on the five zonal talent scouting committees that are being planned for east, west, north, south and north-east India.“Identified talent can then be trained at SAI centres. We need inputs from the state governments in identifying talent,” Rijiju said.The minister also stressed on the need for states to identify on priority their best sporting infrastructure for the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE). “We have already identified eight states where KISCE will be set up. The Sports Ministry has also received proposals from 13 states, which are being finalised.“The KISCE is a great opportunity for states to have a state-of-the-art infrastructure in training senior athletes from all over the country in select sports and excelling in them,” he said.“The Centre is ready to fund and support the states in this, and therefore, I urge every state to urgently identify the infrastructure that they would like to earmark for KISCE.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.