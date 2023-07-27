Former Olympian hockey star Fernandez dons a new mantle with fervour

After mesmerising many with his amazing speed and stickwork in hockey at the Olympics, Merwyn Fernandez has now turned his attention to racketlon.

“I played tennis, table tennis and badminton, a bit of squash too, during my hockey days. So, that gave me the confidence to try my hand at racketlon. In fact, five years ago, I took part in a veterans’ 60-plus tournament in Ahmedabad and there it all began,” Fernandez told Sportstar on Thursday.

With the Racketlon World Tour event planned in Mumbai later this year, the three-time Olympian is a strong contender in the 65-plus category.

“Playing a tournament of that magnitude needs a different sort of fitness level. So, I may play doubles and not singles,” says the three-time Olympian.

His retirement opened new avenues to explore. “I wanted to keep fit and so, I continued to play the few sports I knew. We have a good bunch of guys in Mumbai coming in and having a go at each other for fun. I go to various gymkhanas to play different sports,” he says.

Fernandez with Rafik Khotu, his favourite doubles partner. The duo have been successful playing the 55-plus and 60-plus categories. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fernandez plays tennis a lot and has travelled across India for various tournaments. He has added a few trophies too to his kitty.

“It’s nice keeping fit after retiring from an active sport like hockey. It’s much more physical compared to tennis. I am happy to be blessed with good fitness so far and, I wish to carry it forward. Is the inside right star, who formed a deadly combination with the likes of Mohd. Shahid and Zafar Iqbal, hungry as ever? “I am still as competitive as I used to be.

“The guys around me say, “My God you are still passionate about winning”. But after an injury to my knee, I have taken a bit of a backseat as for my winning instinct and passion. But, I always love to win,” he firmly adds.’

Fernandez has now found, in pickleball, another new love. His hunger for sports remains unsatiated.