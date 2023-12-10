National Basketball championship final: Railway women retain title after beating Kerala; Tamil Nadu men beat Railways

Tamil Nadu beat Railways 72-67 in the final while Railway women retained their title outplaying Kerala 80-50 in the 73rd National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu got off to a strong start and led 42-25 at half time. There was a better fight from Railways in the third quarter, but Tamil Nadu was able to assert itself and stay ahead, especially in the last quarter when Railways could score only seven points.
Baladhaneswar top scored for the Tamil Nadu with 17 points. He had good support from Pranav Prince, Jeevanathan and Aravind Kuma while Palpreet Singh top scored for Railways with 23 points.
Railway women were once again well served by the towering Poonam Chaturvedi as she top scored with 23 points. Pushpa Senthilkumar, Gulabsha Ali and Sruthi Aravind also played their part well for the champion team.
The men’s and women’s champion teams were presented Rs. 5,00,000 each. The runners-up and the third placed teams were given Rs. 3,00,000 and Rs. 2,00,000 respectively.
Baladhaneswar of Tamil Nadu and Poonam Chaturvedi were adjudged the ‘most valuable players’ of their respective teams and would get a car each.
The results:
