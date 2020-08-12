More Sports More Sports Paris Marathon cancelled after coronavirus affects travel plans The Paris marathon organisers said they had recently tried to reschedule the race for November 2020 but COVID-19 travel restrictions made that unrealistic. PTI 12 August, 2020 17:00 IST The 2020 Paris marathon was originally due to take place in April but was then moved to October (Representative Image). - Twitter PTI 12 August, 2020 17:00 IST The Paris Marathon has been cancelled because of the coronavirus after repeated attempts to find a new date, organisers said on Wednesday.The race was originally due to take place in April but was then moved to October.Organisers said they’d recently tried to rearrange the race for November but continuing travel restrictions made that unrealistic.READ | World Athletics against federations gagging coaches “Faced with the difficulty that many runners, especially those coming from abroad, had in making themselves available for the 14th/15th November, it was decided that it would be better and simpler for those concerned if we organised the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris in 2021,” organisers said in a statement.They will now focus on the 2021 edition of the race. Runners who were registered for this year’s race will be automatically signed up for next year.The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the international marathon calendar, given the large numbers of runners typically involved and the difficulty of maintaining any social distancing. Some races like Berlin have been cancelled outright and others like London have been restricted to elite runners only. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.