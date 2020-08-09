Weekly Digest (August 3-9): From Max Verstappen's win at Silverstone to return of Champions League

From Max Verstappen's win in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to the return of the UEFA Champions League, here are the top headlines from the past week.

CRICKET

It's official. The BCCI and Vivo have decided to suspend their partnership for the Indian Premier League 2020. On Thursday, the Board issued a statement to confirm the development. (REPORT)

The International Cricket Council has retained India as the host for the T20 World Cup in 2021, reassigning the postponed edition of the marquee event to Australia in 2022. (REPORT)

A magnificent partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler helped propel England to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday. (REPORT)

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said it was still too early to determine whether they would shift the Boxing Day Test match against India from Melbourne as the state of Victoria battled a novel coronavirus resurgence. (REPORT)

M.S. Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi prior to departure to the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League 2020. The Chennai Super Kings captain practised in the indoor facility at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex. (REPORT)

Ireland's Paul Stirling and captain Andy Balbirnie struck superb centuries as the tourist chased down a daunting target of 329 to stun world champion England in the third and final One-Day International at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Maurizio Sarri was shown the door at Juventus a day after the team’s Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon. Former Juve midfielder Andrea Pirlo was promoted to the role of first team coach. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski struck twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich cruised past Cheslea with a 7-1 aggregate scoreline to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern will next face Barcelona, who beat Napoli to progress. (REPORT)

Manchester City reached the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Real Madrid 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) and will face Lyon. (REPORT)

Manchester United and Inter Milan booked their places in the Europa League quarterfinals with wins over LASK and Getafe, respectively. (REPORT)

Women's Super League (WSL) champion Chelsea will begin its title defence with a trip to Manchester United on September 5, as the league released its fixture list for the first two weeks of the new season. (REPORT)

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic faces six weeks out with a right hamstring injury that could see him miss the start of the English Premier League. (REPORT)

Jamshedpur FC has chosen Owen Coyle for its Indian Super League journey in the upcoming season. (REPORT)

English Premier League clubs have voted against continuing to allow the use of five substitutes in each game next season. (REPORT)

Fulham made an immediate return to the Premier League as two extra-time goals from full-back Joe Bryan gave it a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship playoff final. (REPORT)

Inter Milan has agreed to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a permanent three-year deal, the Serie A club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the US Open. (REPORT)

The Madrid Open, one of the important clay-court tournaments of the calendar, has been cancelled. (REPORT)

Sumit Nagal, India’s best-ranked singles player, receive direct entry into the US Open main draw. (REPORT)

Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens have joined No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to miss the U.S. Open this year. (REPORT)

The US Open prize money pool has been reduced this year. (REPORT)

New South Wales has offered to act as a temporary host for the Australian Open if it cannot be held in Victoria due to COVID-19. (REPORT)

Former champions Andy Murray and Kim Clijsters have received wildcard entries to the US Open. (REPORT)

The U.S. Tennis Association has not established any guidelines on how many infected participants would force the Grand Slam tournament to be called off. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone to end Mercedes' run of domination. Hamilton took the second spot ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas to stay 30 points clear in the championship. (REPORT)

KTM rider Brad Binder claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno, while championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished a disappointing seventh. (REPORT)

Formula One stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000) and stripped the team of 15 points in the constructors' championship after upholding a Renault protest that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those used by Mercedes last year. (REPORT)

Valtteri Bottas will continue with six-time Formula One constructors' champion Mercedes for the upcoming season. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

The Indian men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh and the four other players were quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 with “mild symptoms” after arriving at the SAI campus in Bengaluru for the national camp. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

World Champion P.V. Sindhu began her first training session on Friday after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sent a communication to all badminton Olympic probables to attend a coaching camp at the SAI Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad. (REPORT)

India holds a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team badminton championship scheduled at Aarhus, Denmark, from October 3 to 11. (REPORT)

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sent a communication on Thursday to all badminton Olympic probables to attend a coaching camp at SAI Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad from August 7. (REPORT)

Wary of the COVID-19 threat, Olympic hopefuls Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will wait for another couple of weeks before deciding on joining the national badminton camp, which resumed in Hyderabad on Friday. (REPORT)

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is confident that his players - who have the experience of performing at the highest level - will reach their desired mental toughness and sharpness within the next four weeks. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Champion shooter Apurvi Chandela, who has been nominated by her state Rajasthan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, believes she has a strong case to receive India’s top sporting honour. (REPORT)

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) reversed its decision to hold a national camp for the Olympic core group at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from August. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Junior paddler Swastika Ghosh, ranked fifth in the world, is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and is struggling to make ends meet. Her father Sandeep, who is also her coach-cum-training partner, has been forced into jobless for more than four months and is finding it difficult to pay the rent of their Mumbai residence. (REPORT)

KABADDI

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc globally, the immediate future of the Pro Kabaddi League looks bleak. (READ)

Season eight of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) might have a new broadcast partner as Star Sports’ five-year deal with the League came to an end last year.The clubs were earlier receiving around Rs 6.5 crore per season from broadcast rights, but the franchises now want a larger share. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

World 3000m steeplechase champion and Olympic gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto will not be taking part in next week's season-opening Diamond League in Monaco after testing positive for coronavirus. (REPORT)

The mass participation London Marathon has been cancelled due to COVID-19 but an elite-only race, on a multi-lap, fan-free circuit featuring Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele, will be held on October 4. (REPORT)

The Sports Authority of India said the national training camps for junior athletes will begin in a phased manner from October 1. (REPORT)