SAI arranges travel for athletes with training set to resume

In view of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sporting activities are set to resume at SAI training centres across India from November 1.

Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the need to protect athletes from exposure to the virus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to make transport arrangements for several athletes to join their respective training facilities.

"It has been decided that athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km will be provided with an air ticket while those athletes who are stationed less than 500 km may travel by Train in 3rd AC," SAI said in a statement.

Further, in order to create a bio-bubble for the resumption of training in SAI centres, all coaches and support staff of the NCOEs/STCs will be provided accommodation. The regular and contractual staff will be provided with accommodation at government cost as well.

SAI authorities have also reached out to all athletes and their parents to apprise them about the SOP that they will need to follow before and after joining the SAI centres. Athletes have been given the option of joining SAI centres post-Diwali if they wish to celebrate the festival with their families.

Once the athletes and other staff are inside the bubble, they won't be allowed to leave it, unless there is an emergency. This is because exposure may lead to a risk to their health and that of others.