Sports Ministry responds to wrestlers protest against WFI

Taking note of the serious allegations by the wrestlers against the national federation, the Union Sports Ministry has cancelled the national training camp of women wrestlers in Lucknow.

The Sports Ministry has asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for explanation to all the charges within 72 hours. In an official statement, Sports Authority of India said, “Taking cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi today and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made.”

READ: ‘I can be hanged if one wrestler comes forward’ - WFI president Brij Bhushan refutes claims of sexual assault

In its communication to WFI, the government has stated, ‘’since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter”.

The WFI has also been warned that in the absence of a clarification within the stipulated time, the Ministry would take action against the federation as per the stipulation of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

Since the women’s camp, with 41 wrestlers and 13 coaches, was scheduled to start on Wednesday, the Director of the Lucknow centre would provide all facilities till they depart.