Sportstar to host first-ever North Sports Conclave in Lucknow

Sportstar is set to host the first-ever North Sports Conclave on September 15 in Lucknow.

The Conclave will feature a series of specially curated conversations on the existing infrastructure, scouting, training, and governance of sports in Uttar Pradesh, particularly, and North India in general.

The event also highlights inspiring success stories and provides a rare opportunity to get an insider's view on North India's sporting ecosystem, the role of the government in promoting sports, and more.

Girish Chandra Yadav, the Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh will deliver the special address on stoking the Olympic dream in Uttar Pradesh while Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Sports, Government of Uttar Pradesh, will address the gathering on how the sports industry can help Uttar Pradesh’s run to become a trillion-dollar economy.

📍 LUCKNOW

🗓️ Sept 15



Sportstar is all set to host its first-ever North Sports Conclave in the Uttar Pradesh capital



Details 👉 https://t.co/iuIU411vG1



Subscribe to Sportstar's YouTube channel (https://t.co/9IldwqoMHL) and press the 🔔 icon to follow along#SportstarConclavepic.twitter.com/VBS0KeP4Gn — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 12, 2022

World Cup-winning cricketer Suresh Raina, Commonwealth Games medallists Priyanka Goswami (Race walking), Vijay Yadav (Judo), Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay (Hockey), and Paralympian Ekta Bhyan are among the many athletes participating in the day-long Conclave in Lucknow.

This edition will also see Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India, Commander R Rajagopalan, former head of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Rachana Govil, former ED, SAI Lucknow in attendance.

The first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in July last year in Kerala and was followed by a Northeast conclave in Guwahati in November and a South Conclave in Chennai in June this year.

The Conclave is sponsored by Hero We Care, A Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative. The sports management academic partner is K J Somaiya Institute of Management and the associate sponsors are Indian Oil, Shiv Naresh and KSG.