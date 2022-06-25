Sportstar to host first-ever South Sports Conclave

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr M.K. Stalin will deliver the keynote address at Sportstar's first-ever South Sports Conclave on June 28 in Chennai, where a host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

While former BCCI president N. Srinivasan and owner of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings will open up on the success story of the four-time champion, five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand will be in conversation with coach R.B. Ramesh.

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj will lead a panel discussion on how to encourage girls to play sports in schools and communities, while

The full-day conclave will have different segments including a panel discussion comprising former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath and former India bowling coach Bharat Arun speaking on the role of high performance centres in sports.



Other topics include bridging the gap between Olympic and Paralympic sports, technology in sports and motorsports.

Other attendees include A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Ramesh Krishnan, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Narain Karthikeyan.

The Conclave will be powered by Hero MotorCorp and held in association with the Somaiya Vidyavihar University, FIITJEE Global School, Indian Oil, Nippon Paint and Casagrand. Readers can follow the Conclave live on the Sporstar website.

The first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in July last year in Kerala and was followed by a Northeast conclave in Guwahati in November.