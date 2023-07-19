MagazineBuy Print

Vingegaard on track for Tour title after crushing Pogacar

Jonas Vingegaard climbed into a rock-solid lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday as his main rival Tadej Pogacar lost almost six minutes on the toughest climb on the 21 stages.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 21:53 IST , Courchevel, France - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles) with start in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and finish in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles) with start in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and finish in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 166 kilometers (103 miles) with start in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and finish in Courchevel, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole

Jonas Vingegaard climbed into a rock-solid lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday as his main rival Tadej Pogacar lost almost six minutes on the toughest climb on the 21 stages.

Felix Gall won stage 16, billed as the “Queen” stage, with 69km of Alpine climbing, ahead of Simon Yates.

Defending champion Vingegaard of Jumbo Visma increased his lead in the overall standings to a crushing 7min 35sec, with Pogacar second and his UAE teammate Adam Yates up to third at 10min 45sec.

Also Read: WADA’s Operation Carousel to put NADA on correct course

Ineos rider Carlos Rodriguez slipped to fourth. He is 1min 16sec behind Adam Yates and 18sec ahead of twin Simon Yates of Jayco Alula.

After Vingegaard pulverised Pogacar in the individual time trial the day before, the Slovenian vowed to fight back, saying he was hoping for bad weather.

But the forecast storms passed in the early hours of the morning and the run from Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel took place in searing heat.

Both the leading riders and their entire teams were dope tested an hour before the race set off from the pretty Alpine resort.

With around 7km remaining of the final climb up the Col de la Loze, Pogacar told his team radio “I’m dead! I can’t go on.”

Also Read: Ganemat Sekhon tunes to be at her best

Vingegaard skipped away. Adam Yates, freed of his services pacing Pogacar, was on the Dane’s tail.

On a Tour where motorbikes have been much in the news, Vingegaard was stopped by one on the upper reaches of the last mountain after a vehicle stalled, blocking the race director’s car.

The cool Dane was far from flummoxed and was even slightly annoyed that spectators then gave him a shove to help him get moving again.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
