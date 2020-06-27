UFC Vegas 4: Poirier vs Hooker - All you need to know

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, US, on Saturday (5 PM PDT) with UFC on ESPN: Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker.

The event was initially scheduled to take place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, and was titled UFC Fight Night: Austin. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was shifted.

The main event on the night will feature former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier of the United States (US) and Australia's Dan Hooker, who is the #5 contender in the division.

The winner of the bout might be next in line for a title opportunity, with #4 Conor McGregor announcing his retirement from MMA and #2 Tony Ferguson suffering a loss recently to Justin Gaethje.

But one can be sure about that only after champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim titleholder Gaethje. The unification has to be done before the identification of the next challenger for the championship.

The co-main will involve welterweights, Mike Perry and Mickey Gall. Both the 28-year-olds haven't contested in a UFC fight in 2020 and this one would be crucial in helping them reach the next level in their MMA careers.

A middleweight contest between Brendan Allen and Kyle Daukas, a heavyweight clash pitting Gian Villante against Maurice Greene and a catchweight bout featuring Sean Woodson and Julian Erosa are also part of UFC on ESPN 12.

When is UFC Vegas 4: Poirier vs Hooker (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on June 28 (June 27 in the United States), Sunday, in India.

Where is UFC Vegas 4 taking place?

It is taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 5:30 am IST (June 28).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC Vegas 4 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where will UFC Vegas 4 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live online streaming for the event.