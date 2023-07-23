MagazineBuy Print

_DSC9226.jpg

Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France

With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 23:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Team Jumbo–Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard lifts his bike to celebrate winning the Tour de France
Team Jumbo–Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard lifts his bike to celebrate winning the Tour de France | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
infoIcon

Team Jumbo–Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard lifts his bike to celebrate winning the Tour de France | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées.

With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

Vingegaard drank champagne with his Visma-Jumbo teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris.

It had been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometres (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.

Little had separated the two rivals until Vingegaard finished a time trial 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogačar on Tuesday, then followed up the next day by finishing the toughest mountain stage of the race almost 6 minutes ahead of his exhausted rival.

“I’m dead,” Pogačar said.

The Slovenian rider responded by winning the penultimate stage on Saturday, but Vingegaard still had an insurmountable lead of 7 minutes, 29 seconds going into the final stage – a mostly ceremonial stage which is contested at the end by the sprinters.

“We have to be careful not to do anything stupid,” Vingegaard warned Saturday, “but yeah, it’s amazing to take my second victory in the Tour de France.”

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
