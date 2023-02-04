The world celebrates 4th February as World Cancer Day to raise worldwide attention and awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

Here are some famous sports personalities who have survived cancer.

YUVRAJ SINGH

FILE PHOTO: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh visits St. Jude Childcare Center in Parel to meet and interact with cancer-suffering children and to celebrate Christmas by giving them YOU We Can t-shirts at the Indian Cancer Society Building, on December 23, 2016. | Photo Credit: Rajneesh Londhe

Cricketing icon, Yuvraj Singh, is the biggest name in Indian sports who has been a cancer survivor. Yuvraj was diagnosed with Seminoma Lung Cancer just after the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He went to the United States for treatment before returning to play for India in 2017.

Yuvraj then founded the YouWeCan Foundation, which aims to eradicate cancer stigma, raise awareness about the importance of early detection, and help underprivileged cancer patients during and after treatment.

LANCE ARMSTRONG

Lance Armstrong, arrives to open the Livestrong Global Cancer Summit, in Dublin, Ireland, Monday, Aug. 24, 2009. The U.S. cyclist was speaking at the landmark event bringing together world leaders and organisations to spotlight the commitment to the global fight against Cancer. | Photo Credit: AP

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong was diagnosed with testicular cancer in late 1996.

Armstrong, was treated and returned to the sporting field after recovering to win the Tour of France a record seven consecutive times and became an inspiration for many people faced with cancer.

The American, however, may have fallen from grace following his doping confession, but he remains a figure of hope for many cancer patients.

LOUIS VAN GAAL

FILE PHOTO: Louis Van Gaal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Netherlands footballer and coach Louis Van Gaal shocked the sporting world in 2022 when he revealed he had cancer.

However, after a successful treatment for prostate cancer, the Dutch took charge of the Netherlands for the second time in the Qatar World Cup.

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA

FILE PHOTO: Former tennis player Martina Navratilova. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tennis legend, Martina Navratilova recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with throat and Breast Cancer.

The 66-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest female tennis player of all time. The American has won the most major titles in the Open Era, with 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles she has 59 major titles to her name.

SEBASTIEN HALLER

Sebastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sebastien Haller’s life came full circle today, on World Cancer Day, when he scored his first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund after successfully overcoming cancer.

Haller, a former Ajax forward, was diagnosed with testicular cancer during Boruissa’s pre-season training in 2022.

Following a six-month battle with cancer, the French-Ivorian made his long-awaited competitive debut for his new German club.