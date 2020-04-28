Quiz Quiz: 2007 Cricket World Cup The 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup was held in the West Indies. How much do you know about the ninth edition of the showpiece event? Team Sportstar 28 April, 2020 13:33 IST Australia celebrates its hat-trick of World Cup wins. - AP Team Sportstar 28 April, 2020 13:33 IST 1.Steve Bucknor officiated his fifth consecutive World Cup final in 2007. Which umpire stood in his first alongside him in that match? Simon Taufel Aleem Dar Billy Bowden 2.Which of these teams made it past the group stage at the 2007 World Cup on its tournament debut? Ireland Ireland famously beat Pakistan and was involved in a tie with Zimbabwe. Scotland Ireland famously beat Pakistan and was involved in a tie with Zimbabwe. Bermuda Ireland famously beat Pakistan and was involved in a tie with Zimbabwe. 3.Brendon McCullum broke the record for fastest fifty at a World Cup (20 balls) against Canada at Gros Islet. Whose record, set just six days earlier, did he break? Herschelle Gibbs Boucher hit a 21-ball fifty against the Netherlands in a 40 overs-a-side game. Mark Boucher Boucher hit a 21-ball fifty against the Netherlands in a 40 overs-a-side game. A.B. de Villiers Boucher hit a 21-ball fifty against the Netherlands in a 40 overs-a-side game. 4.Australia's Glenn McGrath, Shaun Tait and Brad Hogg and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan each took at least 21 wickets at the 2007 World Cup. How many five-wicket hauls did they collectively take? Two The quartet took 93 wickets among them but did not register a single five-wicket haul. Four The quartet took 93 wickets among them but did not register a single five-wicket haul. Zero The quartet took 93 wickets among them but did not register a single five-wicket haul. 5.Lasith Malinga took four wickets off four balls against South Africa at the 2007 World Cup. How many of the four batsmen were dismissed for ducks? Two Andrew Hall and Makhaya Ntini were dismissed for ducks in the sequence. Three Andrew Hall and Makhaya Ntini were dismissed for ducks in the sequence. Four Andrew Hall and Makhaya Ntini were dismissed for ducks in the sequence. 6.Only three five-wicket hauls were taken at the 2007 World Cup. All three were by bowlers from... England South Africa seamers Andrew Hall, Charl Langeveldt and Andre Nel claimed five-wicket hauls. Australia South Africa seamers Andrew Hall, Charl Langeveldt and Andre Nel claimed five-wicket hauls. South Africa South Africa seamers Andrew Hall, Charl Langeveldt and Andre Nel claimed five-wicket hauls. 7.When India scored 413 against Bermuda at the 2007 World Cup, which of these records did it break? Most sixes in an ODI innings India beat Bermuda by 257 runs breaking Australia's record of 256-run win set in 2003. India equalled, but did not break, the record for most sixes. Biggest ODI win in terms of runs India beat Bermuda by 257 runs breaking Australia's record of 256-run win set in 2003. India equalled, but did not break, the record for most sixes. Most fours in an ODI innings India beat Bermuda by 257 runs breaking Australia's record of 256-run win set in 2003. India equalled, but did not break, the record for most sixes. 8.2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan had a lacklustre 2007 tournament. How much did he score against England in the Super Eight stage? He didn't bat Irishman Eoin Morgan played for his country of birth from 2006-09 before representing England. A duck Irishman Eoin Morgan played for his country of birth from 2006-09 before representing England. Two Irishman Eoin Morgan played for his country of birth from 2006-09 before representing England.