Quiz: 2007 Cricket World Cup

The 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup was held in the West Indies. How much do you know about the ninth edition of the showpiece event?

28 April, 2020 13:33 IST

Australia celebrates its hat-trick of World Cup wins.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
1.Steve Bucknor officiated his fifth consecutive World Cup final in 2007. Which umpire stood in his first alongside him in that match?
2.Which of these teams made it past the group stage at the 2007 World Cup on its tournament debut?
3.Brendon McCullum broke the record for fastest fifty at a World Cup (20 balls) against Canada at Gros Islet. Whose record, set just six days earlier, did he break?
4.Australia's Glenn McGrath, Shaun Tait and Brad Hogg and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan each took at least 21 wickets at the 2007 World Cup. How many five-wicket hauls did they collectively take?
5.Lasith Malinga took four wickets off four balls against South Africa at the 2007 World Cup. How many of the four batsmen were dismissed for ducks?
6.Only three five-wicket hauls were taken at the 2007 World Cup. All three were by bowlers from...
7.When India scored 413 against Bermuda at the 2007 World Cup, which of these records did it break?
8.2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan had a lacklustre 2007 tournament. How much did he score against England in the Super Eight stage?