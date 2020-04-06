Quiz

Quiz: FIFA World Cup over the years

Today's quiz takes you through the many edition of the FIFA World Cup. How well can you crack the trivia?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2020 10:22 IST

France is the current FIFA World Cup champion.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 April, 2020 10:22 IST
1.Which of these countries has never hosted the FIFA World Cup?
2.Who among these has not won the FIFA World Cup as a player and manager?
3.Which country was the host for the 1934 FIFA World Cup?
4.Which country won the first FIFA World Cup after World War II?
5.Which edition of the World Cup did not have a final?
6.Which country has finished runners-up the most number of times in World Cups?
7.Which among the folowing African nations has reached the quarterfinal of a FIFA World Cup?
8.After Brazilian great Pele, who is the only teenager to score a goal in a World Cup final?