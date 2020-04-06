Quiz Quiz: FIFA World Cup over the years Today's quiz takes you through the many edition of the FIFA World Cup. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 10:22 IST France is the current FIFA World Cup champion. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 10:22 IST 1.Which of these countries has never hosted the FIFA World Cup? Netherlands United States Mexico 2.Who among these has not won the FIFA World Cup as a player and manager? Mario Zagallo Jorge Sampaoli Didier Deschamps 3.Which country was the host for the 1934 FIFA World Cup? Italy Brazil France 4.Which country won the first FIFA World Cup after World War II? Brazil Italy Uruguay 5.Which edition of the World Cup did not have a final? Uruguay 1930 Brazil 1950 Mexico 1970 6.Which country has finished runners-up the most number of times in World Cups? Netherlands Germany (formerly West Germany) France 7.Which among the folowing African nations has reached the quarterfinal of a FIFA World Cup? Ivory Coast Nigeria Ghana 8.After Brazilian great Pele, who is the only teenager to score a goal in a World Cup final? Zinedine Zidane Kylian Mbappe Ronaldo Nazario