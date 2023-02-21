Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition of the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday, extending India’s dominance in the tournament.

India now has four medals in its kitty, including three gold.

World number one Rudrankksh got the better of Germany’s Maximilian Ulbrich 16-8 in the gold medal contest.

Rudrankksh also topped the ranking round with a total score of 262.0, with Ulbrich scoring 260.6.

Earlier, Rudrankksh qualified for the ranking matches after finishing seventh in the qualification round with a score of 629.3.

The other Indian shooters in the fray, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika narrowly missed out on qualification.

In the ranking round, where the top eight qualifiers face-off over five series of five single shots each to determine the top two who make it to the gold medal match, seasoned Israeli shooter Sergey Richter led after the first series with the Indian 1.2 points behind in fifth.

The champion was back in his element from the second series, and a perfect 10.9 for his 10th gave him the lead for the first time. He held on to that slender 0.2 points lead over Croat Miran Maricic till the end of the third series, and by the end of the fourth, that lead had swelled to 1.1.

Israel’s Richter was holding on to third. With only four shooters left in the fray, the world champion topped by a distance with a score of 262 after 25 shots. However, Maricic and Richter fell away as Ulbrich came up quietly to finish second with 260.6. Maricic managed bronze with 260.5.

The German had earned the right to fight the world champion for gold. The scores were tied 7-7 after the first seven single shots.

However, Rudrankksh took the next three series to lead 13-7, despite the German coach calling for a timeout after the ninth series.

Ulbrich kept fighting and earned a tie in the 11th series, but Rudrankksh closed it out clinically in the 12th.

On Monday, the Indian shooters swept the mixed team air pistol and rifle competitions.

R Narmada Nithin and Rudrankksh won the 10m air rifle mixed team event to give India their first gold.

Varun Tomar, who had won bronze in the individual event on Sunday, and Rhythm Sangwan clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team competition.